Explore
Friday, May 3, 2024
New Delhi 36oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Friday, May 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

    May 3, 2024 7:00 PM IST
    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 PM
    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 03 May 2024 at 08:00 PM
    Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

    Pakistan Women squad -
    Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani
    West Indies Women squad -
    Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Shamilia Connell    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 3, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes