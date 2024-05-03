Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 03 May 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan Women squad -
Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani
West Indies Women squad -
Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Shamilia Connell...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
5th T20I of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.