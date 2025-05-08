Menu Explore
PBKS v MI fixture moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2025 07:23 PM IST

Dharamsala hosted the Punjab Kings-Dehi Capitals match on Thursday as the two teams were already in the hilly town of Himachal Pradesh.

The Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians IPL contest scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Dharamsala has been shifted to Ahmedabad. The shift was necessitated after closure of Dharamsala airport for passenger flights following a government directive.

Security was beefed up before the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the HPCA Stadium, in Dharamsala after India's missile strikes on Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (PTI)
Security was beefed up before the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the HPCA Stadium, in Dharamsala after India's missile strikes on Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (PTI)

“The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges,” a BCCI statement said.

Dharamsala hosted the Punjab Kings-Dehi Capitals match on Thursday as the two teams were already in the hilly town of Himachal Pradesh.

After concluding their match on Thursday, arrangements will be made for PBKS to move to Delhi by road before they take a flight to Ahmedabad on Friday. MI will reach Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The PBKS-MI match will continue to remain a home game for Punjab franchise. Ticket sale process is already underway and PBKS will keep the gate money. Sunday being a double header day, the match will be played in the afternoon as scheduled.

Earlier, Mumbai was mooted as an alternative venue for the match. That would have meant PBKS having to concede home advantage to their opponents. More importantly, it wasn’t the most practical move as Mumbai has been hit by unseasonal rains.

