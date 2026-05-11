PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye top spot as struggling Delhi Capitals fight for survival

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PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals on Monday.

PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: After a dominant start, Punjab Kings have begun to fall off track. PBKS are now on a three-match losing streak and are no longer at the top of the table. They are now fourth in the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in 10 matches. Now they face Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala and have a chance to go back on top of the standings. A victory over DC will see PBKS return to the top of the table with 15 points. In the defeat to Rajasthan Royals, PBKS failed to defend a target of 222 runs. Against GT, they crumbled to 163 for nine. Meanwhile, they couldn't chase down 236 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. To make matters worse, their fielding has been a disaster. They have dropped 16 catches, and Shashank Singh alone has missed five. DC are also in poor form and has lost five of their last six matches. DC are currently eighth in the standings but still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the playoffs. In their earlier meeting, PBKS beat DC by six wickets. KL Rahul's unbeaten 67-ball 152* took DC to 264/2 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana smacked 91 off 44 balls. It looked like DC were set for victory, but PBKS successfully chased down the target, reaching 265/4 in 18.5 overs. Prabhsimran Singh slammed 76 runs off 26 balls and Shreyas Iyer got an unbeaten 36-ball 71*. Speaking ahead of the match, DC assistant coach Ian Bell said, “(Our season) has been inconsistent. I think we sit here now and you look at a few games where we had our opportunities, and I think when you play in the IPL and at the highest level of cricket against world-class players, you have to take those moments, and we probably haven't done that ruthlessly enough.” ...Read More

DC are also in poor form and has lost five of their last six matches. DC are currently eighth in the standings but still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the playoffs. In their earlier meeting, PBKS beat DC by six wickets. KL Rahul's unbeaten 67-ball 152* took DC to 264/2 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana smacked 91 off 44 balls. It looked like DC were set for victory, but PBKS successfully chased down the target, reaching 265/4 in 18.5 overs. Prabhsimran Singh slammed 76 runs off 26 balls and Shreyas Iyer got an unbeaten 36-ball 71*. Speaking ahead of the match, DC assistant coach Ian Bell said, “(Our season) has been inconsistent. I think we sit here now and you look at a few games where we had our opportunities, and I think when you play in the IPL and at the highest level of cricket against world-class players, you have to take those moments, and we probably haven't done that ruthlessly enough.”