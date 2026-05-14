PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Can Punjab Kings stop their freefall and revive playoff push?

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PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS are in a four-match losing streak.

PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings began IPL 2026 on a dominant note, looking unbeatable. Having finished as runners-up last year, they were at the top of the table this season, and if you asked anyone for their predictions, PBKS would have been the first choice to make it to the playoffs. But now with three games to go, they are fourth in the standings and are going through a four-match losing streak. It could be five tonight when they host Mumbai at their second home in Dharamshala. The last time they faced MI in April, they easily chased down a target of 196 runs with 21 balls to spare. Victory will take PBKS to at least the third spot, but a defeat will leave them in a tough position, where they can be overtaken by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. CSK and RR are only one point behind in fifth and sixth positions, respectively. In three matches, if PBKS win all three, they will reach 19 points, which will be enough to guarantee qualification. But if they lose even one game, they are likely to qualify, though it will also depend on results involving Gujarat Titans, RCB, CSK and RR. One victory would put them in a tougher spot. At 13 points, they are still on course, but also need CSK and RR to lose all their games, and DC and KKR to clinch specific wins. Their fate is in their own hands. The pressure will be on their bowling department after their poor showing against Delhi Capitals, and don't forget their fielding blunders, which have only made matters worse. The batters also need to click tonight to get those extra runs, which were pivotal in their form in the first half of the campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said, "If you ask me personally, I would really say what has happened is not too bad and it's not too good either. But yes, from here on, peaking would be the main key. And all big cricketers like Arshdeep, Yuzvendra Chahal and other big guys wait for such platforms. This is where they will make a show of themselves and prove what we are.” On the other hand, MI are already knocked out, and now they have pride at stake. This MI side is like football's Real Madrid, a dressing room filled with superstars. Those superstars will look to get some victories, despite failing to qualify. ...Read More

In three matches, if PBKS win all three, they will reach 19 points, which will be enough to guarantee qualification. But if they lose even one game, they are likely to qualify, though it will also depend on results involving Gujarat Titans, RCB, CSK and RR. One victory would put them in a tougher spot. At 13 points, they are still on course, but also need CSK and RR to lose all their games, and DC and KKR to clinch specific wins. Their fate is in their own hands. The pressure will be on their bowling department after their poor showing against Delhi Capitals, and don't forget their fielding blunders, which have only made matters worse. The batters also need to click tonight to get those extra runs, which were pivotal in their form in the first half of the campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said, "If you ask me personally, I would really say what has happened is not too bad and it's not too good either. But yes, from here on, peaking would be the main key. And all big cricketers like Arshdeep, Yuzvendra Chahal and other big guys wait for such platforms. This is where they will make a show of themselves and prove what we are.” On the other hand, MI are already knocked out, and now they have pride at stake. This MI side is like football's Real Madrid, a dressing room filled with superstars. Those superstars will look to get some victories, despite failing to qualify.