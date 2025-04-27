'PBKS won't win IPL...': Ponting thrashed for Maxwell move, accused of ignoring Indian players vs KKR in ominous warning

IPL 2025 has been more about the unheralded thus far. While the usual suspects did rule the pre-season prediction charts, the underrated sides have emerged as strong contenders for the elusive title at the halfway mark in the 18th edition of the league. Punjab Kings are among them, who have been touted to break the duck and claim their maiden trophy. But despite their impressive run, which finds them in the top four after 44 games this season, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary handed an ominous prediction, saying PBKS' trophyless run will continue in 2025. Shreyas Iyer was captain of the Delhi Capitals in Ricky Ponting's early stint as head coach of the side(Punjab Kings)

Tiwary based his opinion on Punjab's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Eden Gardens, which ended in a no-result due to rain. The former KKR batter was critical of PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting as he accused him of ignoring Indian players at the expense of a struggling Glenn Maxwell.

On Saturday, after Prabhsimran Singh's fiery knock of 83 off 49 came to an end in the 15th over, Tiwary expected Nehal Wadhera to be sent at No. 4, having proven his worth in the position in both for Punjab and for Mumbai Indians last season. But instead, Ponting backed Maxwell, whose poor run continued as he was dismissed for seven off 8.

With just 20 balls left in the innings, and Punjab eyeing a 200-plus total, Tiwary felt Shashank Singh, a proven finisher, could have been the right move. But the franchise surprisingly backed Marco Jansen at No. 5, followed by Josh Inglis.

Watching Ponting back his Aussie options ahead of the Indian players, Tiwary warned the head coach, saying that if he continues this strategy, Punjab will lose the opportunity to win the IPL trophy this season.

"My gut feeling says that Punjab team will not be able to win the #IPL trophy this season because what I saw today when they were batting was, the coach didn’t send Indian inform batters Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, instead he trusted his foreign players to deliver, but they couldn't and clearly showed lack of confidence in Indian players down the order. If he persists in this way, then the title is far from them irrespective of their qualification in the top two," he tweeted.

Where do PBKS stand in IPL table?

Having shared a point with defending champions KKR on Saturday, PBKS remained at the fourth spot in the points table. After nine matches, they managed five wins and suffered three defeats.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will next face Chennai Super Kings on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, followed by a trip to Dharamsala, where they will host Lucknow Super Giants on May 4.