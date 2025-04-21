PCB gives it back to Jason Gillespie, accuses former Pakistan coach of breaching contract: 'It explicitly mentioned...'

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement after former coach Jason Gillespie claimed unpaid dues from the board months after resigning. The PCB appointed Gillespie and South African Gary Kirsten as the red-ball and white-ball head coaches, respectively, in April 2024 on two-year contracts. However, the results didn't go in the Pakistan cricket team's favour, and the board panicked and withdrew much of the authority given to them. The drama turned messy, and six months later, both were forced to resign. Jason Gillespie relinquished the Pakistan head coach job last year in December.(REUTERS)

Since relinquishing the position, Gillespie has often criticised the PCB for their operations and handling of things. He recently claimed that he is still waiting for some remuneration from the board.

However, the board has refuted the claims and released a statement countering Gillespie's breach of the contract terms by not fulfilling the four-month notice period.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues,” the PCB declared in its statement.

“The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four-month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it," it added.

“Still waiting on some remuneration”: Gillespie

Recently, Gillespie gave an interview to a local news outlet from Pakistan and said he is disappointed about not getting the remuneration from his stint as red-ball coach.

“Yeah, without going into the details, obviously still waiting on some remuneration from work that has been done. So just navigate through that in due course. Admittedly, that has been a little bit disappointing but look, hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. So yeah, hopefully, that gets sorted as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PCB invited applications for the positions of national team's head coach and director of its high performance centre in Lahore on its official website, on Saturday. The board has set May 5 as the deadline for interested candidates to apply for the head coach position.