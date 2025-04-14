Phil Salt in splits after RCB star vows to end rough patch at Chinnaswamy: ‘About time we start doing something…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have remained unbeaten in the away matches so far this season, but their home form still remains an area of concern. RCB, who are in search of their maiden IPL title, looked like a well-balanced side so far, and it is visible in their performances as they have four out of six matches thus far. However, they are yet to win a match at home and suffered losses against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. When other franchises try their best to make their home ground a fortress, RCB continue to struggle to play in Bengaluru. The toss usually plays a very big role while playing at Chinnaswamy as the teams often choose to bowl first due to short boundaries, which makes no target so safe to defend. And unfortunately, RCB lost both of their matches while batting first at home this season. Phil Salt has been in fine form for RCB in IPL 2025 with 208 runs in 6 matches(BCCI/Screengrab)

After the comprehensive 9-wicket win over RCB, Devdutt Padikkal chatted with Phil Salt on camera as the left-handed batter said that it's time for them to start winning at him, which left the Englishman in splits.

“Getting four wins now away from home, it really feels great. Hopefully, we can continue this at home as well. To be honest, it is about time we start doing something there as well,” Padikkal said in a chat with Phil Salt after the match.

“We are actually playing some good cricket. I think in time we will win there as well,” Padikkal further added.

“Don’t think that we have done badly at home”: Phil Salt

Salt also backed Padikkal's words and said they train more than anyone else at Chinnaswamy, and it's time to give fans something to cheer about.

“It is a matter of time. I don’t think that we have done badly there. We train there more than anyone else, we play there more than anyone else—it’s a matter of time that we get it right and give fans something to cheer about,” Phil Salt quipped after the match.

Meanwhile, Salt set up RCB's chase of 174 with his 33-ball 65 before fellow opener Virat Kohli (62) took charge to anchor the chase. Salt hit a 28-ball fifty and put on 92 with Kohli before drilling spinner Kumar Kartikeya to Yashasvi Jaiswal at midwicket. Kohli then shared an unbeaten stand of 83 with left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 40, to steer the team home with 15 balls to spare.