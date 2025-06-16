R Ashwin and his team Dindigul accused of ‘blatant ball tampering despite repeated warnings'; TNPL CEO demands proof

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and his team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the Dindigul Dragons, were accused of ball tampering by another TNPL franchise, Madurai Panthers. Madurai reportedly wrote to the TNPL authorities accusing Ashwin and his team of deliberately changing the condition of the ball during a TNPL match on June 14 in Salem. The Panthers claim that the defending champions used chemically treated towels to alter the condition of the ball, a serious breach of cricketing regulations, according to The Indian Express. The TNPL officials have demanded proof from he franchise to support their strong claim. File photo of Ravichandran Ashwin in action during IPL(REUTERS)

In a letter addressed to the TNPL, D Pooja, CEO of the Madurai franchise, alleged that despite repeated warnings during the match, the Dindigul team “blatantly tampered with the ball,” resulting in changes to the ball’s weight and texture. “The ball produced a metallic sound when it came into contact with the bat,” the letter read, suggesting the alleged chemical treatment led to significant deviation from normal ball behaviour.

The match in question was played under damp conditions following a brief rain delay. Madurai batted first and posted 150/8 in 20 overs, a total Dindigul chased down with ease, winning by 9 wickets in just 12.3 overs. Ashwin, captaining the Dindigul side, went wicketless but scored 49 runs while opening the batting.

TNPL CEO responds to ball-tampering accusations against R Ashwin

Responding to the allegations, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan confirmed that the complaint had been acknowledged, although it was submitted outside the 24-hour window designated for post-match grievances. “We have asked the Madurai Panthers to submit concrete proof,” Kannan said. “If any evidence is presented, we will form an independent committee to investigate. However, without sufficient proof, such serious accusations against a player and a franchise are inappropriate, and Madurai could face sanctions.”

Kannan also clarified that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) provides standard towels to each franchise, and players are permitted to use them for drying the ball only in the presence of umpires. “In the said match, umpires checked the ball after sixes, dismissals, and during over breaks, and found no irregularities,” he added.

The TNPL is currently being played amid the monsoon season, with rain frequently impacting match conditions. The allegations have stirred debate among players and officials, and all eyes will now be on whether the Madurai Panthers can substantiate their claims and trigger a formal inquiry.