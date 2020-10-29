Ravi Shastri posts message for Suryakumar Yadav after batsman misses Australia ticket

cricket

When Suryakumar Yadav’s name did not appear in any of India’s three squads for the tour of Australia, it left many surprised. Yadav’s omission was the second biggest takeaway after Rohit Sharma’s exclusion, who is currently nursing an injured hamstring.

The fact that Yadav did not make it to either of India’s ODI or T20I squad left a few current and former cricketers miffed, with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Manoj Tiwary and Dilip Vengsarkar questioning the selectors’ decision to ignore the batsman.

Amid all the reactions, India head coach Ravi Shastri has posted a message for Yadav, asking the batsman to stay positive. “Surya namaskar Folded hands. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar, #MIvsRCBm,” Shastri tweeted.

Shastri’s tweet came shortly after Yadav played a fine knock to take Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yadav starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 79 taking MI home in chase of 165. This was Yadav’s third fifty of the season with which he took his tally to 362 runs from 12 matches.

“I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped. One over cover to Chahal and the back foot punch off Steyn were my favourites,” Yadav, who was named Player of the Match, said.

“I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it.”