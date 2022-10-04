Reason behind Johnson-Yusuf spat revealed: Australian media claims 'Pathan sledged female umpire, Mitch did nothing'

The Legends League Cricket took an unexpected turn when during a match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals, Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson were involved in an ugly spat, which saw the former Australia pacer shove the ex-India all-rounder after a heated exchange. During one of the Qualifiers, everything seemed to be going smoothly before the cameras panned to Yusuf reacting aggressively to Johnson at the other end. Things snowballed quickly as Yusuf and Johnson walked towards each other and after having a verbal go, the left-arm quick pushed Pathan aside. Matters could have exaggerated further had the officials and the players not separated the two.

Until yesterday, there was no update on what exactly had transpired between Johnson and Yusuf that forced the two to lose their cool. However, fresh details have emerged out of Australia that claim that the altercation stemmed from Yusuf's unruly behaviour directed at the female umpire Kim Cotton, who was officiating the match. After the final delivery of Johnson's third over was not called a wide, Yusuf apparently sledged Cotton for her decision, prompting the former Australia quick to take exception to it.

"Mitch [Johnson] did nothing. [Pathan] was sledging the female umpires," Fox Cricket Australia quoted a player as saying, who decided to keep his identity anonymous.

As a repercussion for his action, Johnson was fined 50 percent of his match fee and received an official warning for his misconduct, with Legends League Cricket commissioner Ravi Shastri imposing the penalties. Yusuf, meanwhile, escaped without being reprimanded.

"We are here to promote serious and competitive cricket through this league. What happened yesterday on the ground during the qualifier match shouldn't have happened. We have closely gone through the video multiple times before coming to any conclusion. I hope everyone gets a clear message that the spirit of the game is of prime importance and such things won't get repeated in this league," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket.

Yusuf and Johnson nearly coming to blows however, did not rub the sheen off an enthralling contest that took place between the two. Yusuf belted 48 off 28 balls which saw the explosive batter smack Johnson for 6, 4 and 6 in an over. Having said that Yusuf's efforts were not enough as the Capitals won the tie by four wickets. Ross Taylor of the Capitals struck a quick-fire 84 off 39 which included nine fours and five massive sixes while Nurse hit unbeaten 60. His 28-ball brilliant knock was laced with five fours and four sixes as his team chased down the highest target of the season comfortably in the end with three balls to spare.

After opting to bat, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and William Porterfield provided a quick start for Bhilwara Kings. Watson raced to his fifty in just 27 deliveries and stitched 116-run partnership for the second wicket along with the opener Porterfield before he was caught by Johnson off Pankaj Singh at the long on boundary. Watson hit 10 fours and two sixes during his splendid 65-run knock off 39 balls. Porterfield, on the other hand, struck seven fours and three sixes in his 37-ball 59.

The two teams will do battle once more later tonight in the all-important final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

