Ravi Shastri punishes Mitchell Johnson for physical spat during Legends League Cricket tie, Yusuf Pathan gets away

Mitchell Johnson is known for maintaining an aggressive approach in the field and a similar incident was witnessed in the ongoing Legends Cricket League. The former Australia pacer engaged in an on-field spat with opposition player Yusuf Pathan, a moment that caught everyone by surprise, its video becoming viral on social media instantly. Johnson, who represents India Capitals in the tournament, has now landed in trouble for the same.

As per an official statement by the league, the left-arm pacer has been given a warning for his misconduct. In addition, Johnson has also been fined 50 percent of his match fees and reprimanding him is none other than former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is the commissioner of the league. Yusuf meanwhile, escaped with no penalty.

"India Capitals pacer Mitchell Johnson has been handed a warning and a fine of 50 percent of his match fees for involving in a heated argument during the Legends League match at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Sunday," the statement read.

"Following a detailed investigation of the incident, a disciplinary committee, headed by Legends League Cricket Commissioner Ravi Shastri, decided to punish the bowler and also send him an official warning."

Also Read | Chris Gayle responds to Yusuf Pathan's special request, says ‘I guess he wants something from the Universe Boss’

The heated argument between the two former cricketers took place during the qualifier match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. After Yusuf had hammered the left-arm quick for 6, 4 and 6 off the first three balls of the penultimate over of the innings, Johnson and Yusuf got into each other's faces after which. Tempers flared between the two before Johnson pushed aside Yusuf, forcing the umpires to intervene.

"We are here to promote serious and competitive cricket through this league. What happened yesterday on the ground during the qualifier match shouldn’t have happened. We have closely gone through the video multiple times before coming to any conclusion. I hope everyone gets a clear message that the spirit of the game is of prime importance and such things won’t get repeated in this league," Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder of the league was quoted as saying in the release.

The Capitals have already made it to the finale of the tournament. Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will play the Eliminator on Friday, the winner of which will advance to the finals, which is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON