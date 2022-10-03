Home / Cricket / Chris Gayle responds to Yusuf Pathan's special request, says ‘I guess he wants something from the Universe Boss’

Chris Gayle in action during Legends Cricket League(LLCT20)
ByHT Sports Desk, Jodhpur

Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan lighted up the Jodhpur crowd with their power-hitting display during an encounter between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings in the ongoing Legends League Cricket in Jodhpur.

Representing Giants, the former Windies skipper slammed a 40-ball 68, which featured nine boundaries and three sixes. Pathan, playing for the opposition, scored a match-winning 39 off 18 balls, a knock which saw the former India cricketer hit four sixes and a boundary.

Following the contest, Pathan mentioned that he has always tried to learn the art of power-hitting from his Windies counterpart. “The way Gayle bats is praise-worthy. He has always been a power hitter and likes to dominate bowling attacks. I get to learn so much from him," Pathan was quoted as saying in a release shared by the league.

The former India cricketer also had a special request for the Universe Boss. “I would really like to have his bat and keep it as a prized possession. I know that we both use different kinds of bats with different weights so I might not use his bat to play. But I would still want his bat and keep it as a memento,” the former India all-rounder added.

Responding to the special request, Gayle stated he is open to idea of exchanging bats. “He wants my bat and I don’t know why. But I guess he wants something from the Universe Boss. I might exchange bats with him,” he was quoted as saying in the same release.

The two power-hitters will once meet in the Eliminator on Friday.

