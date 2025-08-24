Rinku Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan’s classy move helped him cope with T20 World Cup snub: 'Sat in charter flight...’

Shah Rukh Khan is a name synonymous with cricket due to his co-ownership of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Recently, KKR star Rinku Singh revealed a heartwarming gesture from SRK, after the batter had missed out on Team India selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rinku wasn’t named in the squad for the tournament, but was instead listed in the reserves. Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh pose for a photo.(Instagram/@rinkukumar12)

Rinku revealed that he had to leave for visa formalities and was asked to travel with the Bollywood superstar. But the Uttar Pradesh cricketer felt shy and tried to reject the actor’s offer.

Rinku Singh on how Shah Rukh Khan helped him get over T20 World Cup snub

Speaking to RevSportz, he said, “So this was the time when I wasn’t selected in the main squad — I was in the standby list. The team had already left, and I had to go for visa formalities. Sir (referring to Shah Rukh Khan) also had to leave the next day. My flight had already been booked, and I was about to leave — alone. Somehow, either Sir or Pooja ma’am found out, and they said I should travel with Sir, I was completely nervous — like, “I’m going to travel alone with Sir? How will I handle myself? What will I say? tried so many times to refuse.”

“But once Sir had said it, how could I say no? Yes, there was a conversation in the car. He was giving me a lot of encouragement. That season also wasn’t going too well for me. So he was explaining things to me, giving me support. So he was motivating me a lot. And for the first time, I sat in a charter flight — and that too, with Sir. Those two hours were really, really amazing for me. What can I even say it was just incredible. So many beautiful things happened,” he added.

Rinku has been selected for India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, which will be held in the UAE from September 9-28.