Rishabh Pant breaks silence on his poor run in IPL 2025: 'If you take out one individual every time, it's not right...'

Rishabh Pant, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore, has failed to get going with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The poor scores continued for the left-hander against the Mumbai Indians as Lucknow fell short by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Pant went for a reverse sweep on the second ball of his innings. However, he only managed to hand a simple catch to Karn Sharma at short third man and had to walk back after scoring just four runs. IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: Rishabh Pant breaks silence on his poor run(AFP)

After the game against Mumbai Indians ended, Pant was asked about his poor run in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament. The LSG skipper responded that it is not fair to pinpoint one individual as it is a team game at the end of the day.

In the 10 matches that Pant has played in the IPL 2025 season, the 27-year-old has aggregated just 110 runs at an average of 12.22 and a strike rate of 98.21. His scores read 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0 and 4.

"Keeping it simple and not thinking about it too much. In a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player - that's not something you want to do. When the team is doing well, you've got to think about that," Pant told the host broadcaster.

"Eventually, it's a team game. Yes, one player makes the difference, but every time if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do, I guess," he added.

Shane Watson shocked by Rishabh Pant's dismissal

When Rishabh Pant went for an unsuccessful reverse sweep on just the second ball that he faced, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was left shocked as he couldn't make sense of what transpired in the middle.

Even former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison was short of words after seeing Pant's choice of shot off the bowling of Will Jacks.

"I just can't get my head around this. Premeditation from Rishabh Pant, the second ball that he has faced. It's such a hard shot. He hit first the ball for four. That is not Rishabh Pant at his best to get his innings going," Watson said on air.

On the other hand, Morrison said, "Wow. Just wow. Will Jacks adding to the left hander's only list in the IPL this season."

With this defeat against Mumbai Indians, LSG remain at the sixth spot in the points table. The team will next square off against Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 4, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.