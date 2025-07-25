‘Rishabh Pant has only himself to blame’: Geoffrey Boycott's scathing remark on India star's 'silly' shot for injury

England legend Geoffrey Boycott made a scathing remark on Rishabh Pant's unfortunate injury during the Manchester Test, saying that the Indian batter has himself to blame for it. Pant suffered a painful blow to his right foot while trying a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes. The impact left him bleeding and barely able to stand, prompting immediate medical attention. He had to be carried off the field on a buggy and was taken to a nearby facility for scans and further evaluation. Rishabh Pant sustained an injury while attempting reverse sweep.(AP)

Boycott discussed Pant's injury and its impact on the Indian team in this Test, but he directly blamed the batter for it.

“It is always sad when a player gets hurt and affects his ability to play a part in the game. Especially someone as talented as him. But he has only himself to blame,” he said in the Telegraph’s podcast brief before the start of the second day’s play at Manchester.

The English legend asserted that India were in control of the game when Pant was batting and that there was no need to attempt the reverse sweep on the pacer. He admitted that the gamble has paid for Pant in the past but also suggested that when it does, it looks quite silly.

“They were nicely in control, batting orthodox, there was no need to try something outrageous. Rishabh tries amazing strokes. When they come off , people are astonished and he is cheered, and that is the essence of his batting. But occasionally when it does not, it can look silly. India, yesterday, was getting themselves to an excellent batting position. On one hand, many would say that is his nature, but on the other hand, him not batting in both innings might cost India the match. It will affect the runs they could add to that innings. He is that good,” he said.

Rishabh Pant fights pain to battle it out vs England

However, Pant fought the pain and came out to bat on Day 2 after Shardul Thakur fell to Stokes for 41. He slowly made his way out into the middle. The left-hander's movements were restricted, but runners are no longer allowed in international cricket. Resuming his innings from 37, Pant brought up his gritty half-century in 69 deliveries, showcasing his trademark flair with a pulled six off Jofra Archer despite struggling with limited movement. His brave innings came to an end on 54 when Archer finally breached his defence.