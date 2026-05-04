Rishabh Pant’s forced smile fails to hide his hurt, LSG captain leaves it to the gods after suffering 6th straight loss

The downward spiral continues for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team might have played a game after one week, but the result remains the same. The Rishabh Pant-led side continues to languish at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Mumbai Indians made light work of the 229 run chase as Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton played knocks of 84 and 83 respectively to take the hosts over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare. Rishabh Pant, left, interacts with Mumbai Indians' captain Suryakumar Yadav. (PTI)

After the loss, Pant painted a dejected picture, and he struggled to find the words to describe LSG's defeat against the Mumbai Indians. With this defeat, Lucknow are all but out of the playoff race. Even if the team win their remaining five fixtures, they will only reach a maximum of 14 points.

Pant refused to blame his bowlers for the loss, saying they have done an excellent job for the side in the past few games, so it would be unfair to throw them under the bus after one match.

Also Read: Why Hardik Pandya didn't play for Mumbai Indians in Rohit Sharma’s comeback match against Lucknow Super Giants “We were 10-15 runs short. It was a 220-230 wicket for sure. The way we started, we had an edge over them. But at the same time, on a wicket like this, you cannot blame the bowlers all the time. They have done a fantastic job for us, so I can't say much to them for sure,” said Pant.

Lucknow might have posted 228 runs on the board, but at one stage, the team were poised to score in excess of 250. However, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's wickets in the same over brought the Mumbai Indians back into the contest. Pant yet again struggled to play a substantial knock, returning with just 15 runs in 10 matches, taking his total tally to 204 runs in nine matches in the IPL 2026 season.

“The way we started. We should have got some more runs. You know, definitely some good signs. The boys played freely, but they bowled well. They are used to these conditions for sure,” said Pant.

‘Need some good luck’ After the defeat, Pant said that the team is in desperate need of some good luck if they are to return to winning ways. He gave this response when Simon Doull asked him what it would take for LSG to find some form.

“We need some good luck, man. That's all I can say,” said Pant.

“It is going to take some more effort from us for sure,” he added.

With this defeat, LSG remain stuck at the bottom of the points table and the team will next take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana on Thursday, May 7.