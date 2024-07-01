Robin Uthappa left tear-eyed, powerful speech on India's T20WC win makes R Ashwin emotional: ‘Know the crap we’re put…'

Team India ended a 17-year wait to win their second T20 World Cup title with a nervy win over South Africa in the summit clash on Saturday. The win brought the joy of tears to several cricket fans and former players who had been waiting for the ICC title drought to end for the past 11 years. Batting maestro Virat Kohli laid the foundation with a gritty 76-run knock to help India post a challenging total while it was the fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh who pulled off a big comeback in the last five overs of the game to help India script history at Barbados. Robin Uthappa failed to hold back his tears on R Ashwin's YouTube channel.

2007 T20 World Cup-winning star Robin Uthappa failed to hold back his tears while talking to Ravichandran Ashwin and delivered an emotional speech for the Indian players for winning the coveted trophy.

'I could feel every person’s emotion so strongly. I cried for each individual player for the first 20 minutes after the victory. I went and bowed before God and to say thank you. As a cricketer who played for India, who has represented the country to say thank you for the victory because this was so long in coming. Everyone who played for India and represented our country knows the kind of crap we are put through," Uthappa stated as R Ashwin also shed tears after India's historic win.

It was also Rahul Dravid's final assignment as Team India's head coach, and he ended his coaching journey on a high with an ICC title after losing a couple of them last year in the WTC final and ODI World Cup final. The legendary batter finished his playing career without any World Cup. He came close once in 2003 when India lost in the final to Australia, but the win over South Africa gave him one of the most joyful moments of his cricketing career.

Uthappa shared his thoughts on Dravid and suggested that he got the perfect ending to his journey with the BCCI.

“If I look at Rahul Dravid’s journey as a coach and as a player. Think about how many years he’s played. And in his last game as the coach and possibly his last day of ever being associated with the BCCI, that is the day he finally gets his first trophy. We saw that 50-year-old man celebrate like a 5-year-old kid. This is the beauty of sport.,” concluded Uthappa.