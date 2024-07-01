Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma break down in tears on live TV after IND's T20WC win: 'Last 10 days were very difficult...'

India have been a powerhouse in world cricket. They have consistently produced superstars and reigned supremely across formats. Yet, for 11 years, India were devoid of an ICC trophy and were without a world title for 13 years. But it all ended on Saturday, after the Rohit Sharma-led side beat South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time in history. Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma react after India's T20 World Cup win

Virat Kohli, who struggled to find his form through the course of the tournament, managing five single-digit scores en route to just 75 runs in seven innings, smashed a classy 76 off 59 against the Proteas to help India set a target of 177. South Africa kept themselves alive in the chase through the first half of their innings, albeit being behind the asking rate, before Heinrich Klaasen reduced the equation to 25 needed off the final 25 balls with his fiery half-century. However, India held their nerves under pressure in the death overs, with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah picking four wickets between themselves as India won by seven runs to lift the T20 World Cup trophy, which they had last won in 2007, under MS Dhoni.

The victory was a deeply emotional moment for the senior members of the Indian team, including Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik, who were visibly moved. The fans, who had traveled to Barbados in large numbers to support the team, also shared in the tears of joy. This victory was a long-awaited and cherished moment for all involved, including some of the veteran cricketers, who struggled to fight back emotions while on live TV.

Veteran India fast bowler Ishant Sharma was left emotional watching a visual of Kohli in tears during his video call with wife Anushka Sharma, while Irfan Pathan, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side, was left teary-eyed as well after the match. He said: “The last 10 days were very difficult for me. So these are not just tears of sadness, but also of happiness. Love you Team India and thank you so much.”

Team India will be back in action on Friday when the Shubman Gill-led second-string side takes on Zimbabwe in an away contest. Shivam Dube will be the only member from the T20 World Cup squad to feature in the three-match T20I series. This will be followed by a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.