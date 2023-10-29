Rohit Sharma matches Kohli's World Cup feat, joins Tendulkar in elite list in milestone India captaincy day vs England

India captain Rohit Sharma came on level terms with former skipper Virat Kohli among India batters to have scored most fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cup history. The pair are tied at 12, behind none other than legendary Sachin Tendulkar (21). Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty.(PTI)

Rohit achieved the feat after registering a half-century in India's 2023 World Cup match against England, in Lucknow on Sunday. Earlier in the match, Rohit also completed 18000 international runs, achieving the feat in his 477th innings. In doing so, he became only the fifth Indian player to go past the mark. The other players in the list are Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Kohli.

He reached 18000 runs after hitting a slog sweep boundary off Adil Rashid in the 21st over of the first innings. Now, Rohit has 3677 runs in Tests, 3853 in T20Is and 10570 in ODIs. In total, he has 45 tons and 98 half-centuries. He also became the third batter in 2023 to cross 1000 runs in ODIs, after Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka. This is also the fifth time Rohit has crossed 1000 runs in a calendar year.

Despite Rohit getting his half-century against England, India faced plenty of early hiccups as their batting order crumbled. Kohli departed for a duck, his first in ODI World Cup history. Receiving a delivery from Willey, around middle, Kohli miscued his shot in the air, towards mid-off where Ben Stokes took a simple catch.

This is also the RCB star's 16th duck in ODIs and third against England. His first ODI duck vs England was at Eden Gardens in 2011, and then in Dharamshala in 2013. During Kohli's departure, India were at 27/2 in 6.5 overs. Earlier, India even lost Shubman Gill (9), who was dismissed by Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer also lost his wicket cheaply, departing for four off 16 balls.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 87 off 101 balls, packed with 10 fours and three sixes. He narrowly missed out on a ton, and was sent back to the pavilion in the 37th over. Receving a googly from Adil Rashid, Rohit timed his shot poorly and directed it in front of deep midwicket, where a rushing Liam Livingstone rushed to take a sliding catch. At the time of Rohit's wicket, India were at 164/5 in 36.5 overs. It will be a knock to remember for Rohit, especially it was in his 100th outing as India captain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON