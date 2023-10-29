News / Cricket / India vs England: Chasing Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate record, Virat Kohli faces news World Cup low with shock dismissal

India vs England: Chasing Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate record, Virat Kohli faces news World Cup low with shock dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 29, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck during India's 2023 World Cup match against England, in Lucknow.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in his ODI World Cup career, during India's fixture against England in Lucknow, on Sunday. The former India captain faced nine deliveries, failing to register a single run, and was eventually dismissed by David Willey.

Virat Kohli reacts as he walk back to pavilion after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England.(PTI)
Virat Kohli reacts as he walk back to pavilion after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England.(PTI)

Receiving a back of a length delivery from Willey, around middle, Kohli skipped down the track to go for a big shot, but ended up miscuing it badly in the air towards mid-off where Ben Stokes took a simple catch. At the time of Kohli's departure, India were reeling at 27/2 in 6.5 overs, with Shubman Gill (9) also losing his wicket to Chris Woakes earlier.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read | 'PCB chief not responding to Babar Azam's text...': Latif drops bombshell revelation amid PAK's disastrous WC campaign

In 32 innings before the England match, Kohli has registered 1384 runs at an average of 53.23. This is also his 16th duck in ODIs and third against England in the same format. His first ODI duck against England was in Kolkata in 2011, and then in Dharamshala in 2013.

Defending champions England, who have won only one game in their ongoing campaign, won the toss initially and opted to bowl. They got their first breakthrough in the fourth over, removing opener Shubman Gill. Chris Woakes sent a full length delivery, on middle and off, and Gill missed the ball. The ball went through the gap between bat and pad, to hit the stumps.

After winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler pointed out that his team were playing for pride. They are currently on the brink of elimination. "We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team," he said.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs England Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out