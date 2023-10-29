India vs England: Chasing Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate record, Virat Kohli faces news World Cup low with shock dismissal

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in his ODI World Cup career, during India's fixture against England in Lucknow, on Sunday. The former India captain faced nine deliveries, failing to register a single run, and was eventually dismissed by David Willey. Virat Kohli reacts as he walk back to pavilion after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England.(PTI)

Receiving a back of a length delivery from Willey, around middle, Kohli skipped down the track to go for a big shot, but ended up miscuing it badly in the air towards mid-off where Ben Stokes took a simple catch. At the time of Kohli's departure, India were reeling at 27/2 in 6.5 overs, with Shubman Gill (9) also losing his wicket to Chris Woakes earlier.

In 32 innings before the England match, Kohli has registered 1384 runs at an average of 53.23. This is also his 16th duck in ODIs and third against England in the same format. His first ODI duck against England was in Kolkata in 2011, and then in Dharamshala in 2013.

Defending champions England, who have won only one game in their ongoing campaign, won the toss initially and opted to bowl. They got their first breakthrough in the fourth over, removing opener Shubman Gill. Chris Woakes sent a full length delivery, on middle and off, and Gill missed the ball. The ball went through the gap between bat and pad, to hit the stumps.

After winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler pointed out that his team were playing for pride. They are currently on the brink of elimination. "We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team," he said.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game."

