News / Cricket / 'PCB chief not responding to Babar Azam's text...': Latif drops bombshell revelation amid PAK's disastrous WC campaign

'PCB chief not responding to Babar Azam's text...': Latif drops bombshell revelation amid PAK's disastrous WC campaign

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 28, 2023 02:11 PM IST

Rashid Latif made a huge revelation on Babar Azam's relationship with PCB amid Pakistan's disastrous World Cup campaign in India.

Starting the tournament as favourites, Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign saw Babar Azam and Co. crash to their fourth straight defeat, losing to South Africa on Friday, in Chennai. Pakistan began their campaign with a 81-run win against Netherlands, followed by a six-wicket victory vs Sri Lanka. Despite being in good momentum, their winning streak broke in their third match, losing to India by seven wickets. In their fourth match, they lost to Australia by 62 runs, followed by a shocking 8-wicket historic defeat vs Afghanistan. Then on Friday, they crashed to a narrow one-wicket loss against Temba Bavuma's side.

Rashid Latif made a bombshell revelation.
Rashid Latif made a bombshell revelation.

A lot has been attributed and alleged to Pakistan's results in India currently. The team's pace battery hasn't lived upto its potential and even the batting department has underperformed. Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that the team dressing room has been going through a phase of lack of camaraderie. Meanwhile, the PCB released a statement recently, where it denied such reports, and stated that 'there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims'.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read | ICC accepts mistake in ‘erroneous’ first replay of controversial Rassie van der Dussen DRS but says right call was made

Reacting to the recent developments, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif pointed out that this country's media are 'perhaps spreading false news'. Latif, who is also a ex-Pakistan chief selector, went on to state that he would reveal the 'true news, which has been put on hold'.

Speaking to PTV Sports, he said, "In the Pakistani media, many things are happening. Perhaps they are false news. I will provide you with the true news, which was kept on hold."

"Babar Azam has been trying to message the chairman for the past two days, but they are not responding. He is messaging Salman Naseer (Chief Operating Officer), he is messaging Usman Walha (Director – International Cricket). So, what is the reason for not responding to their captain? Then, you are releasing a press statement.

"And it has been told to the players that we will reconsider the central contracts they have signed. These central contracts will not be accepted. Players have not received their salaries for five months, so how will they play? I didn’t want to reveal this," he further added.

Pakistan have three more matches remaining in the league stage, and have fallen to sixth position in the standings with four points (two wins and four defeats). They face Bangladesh in their next match, and will need to seal a dominating win, so that they can improve their net run rate, and then take on 2019 runners-up New Zealand, who are in good form. In their final match of the league phase, they will face defending champions England, who have been poor form too and are ninth in the 10-team table.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs New Zealand Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out