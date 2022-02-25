‘Very clear with what we want to achieve with him’: Rohit Sharma opens up about new role for Ravindra Jadeja

India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was back in the setup in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, which the hosts won by 62 runs. The all-rounder, who has made significant improvement in his batting over the years, was promoted to the number four position but his services with the bat was hardly required.

Despite walking to bat in the 18th over, Jadeja got to play only four deliveries as Shreyas Iyer, who was connecting the ball well, kept most of the strike.

When asked about the promotion in Jadeja's batting order, captain Rohit Sharma hinted that this could be seen more often going forward and backed the all-rounder's abilities.

"Very happy with Jadeja's return. We want more from him that is why we asked him to bat higher. You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more," said Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation.

"He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward. We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white ball cricket," he added.

Jadeja's services, however, were required with the ball as the all-rounder completed his four-over quota and gave 28 runs at an economy of just 7 per over. He also picked the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal.

This was Jadeja's first international outing after the India vs New Zealand Test played in Kanpur, during which he sustained an injury and was ruled out of the series. He then didn't travel with the team to South Africa and was also not part of the West Indies series.

Meanwhile after clinching a handsome win over Sri Lanka, India are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match T20I series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Saturday, which is scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.