Roy, Hope, Wade spearhead star-studded ILT20 new signings

PTI |
Sep 19, 2024 05:43 PM IST

The window to sign new players began in June and concluded last Sunday.

The DP World International League T20's third season, to be held from January 11 to February 9 next year, promises to deliver high-octane cricketing action with the addition of big names to the six franchises.

Jason Roy(Action Images via Reuters)
Jason Roy(Action Images via Reuters)

The upcoming season will see new signings Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriors), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriors), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) making their debut in the tournament.

The matches will be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Some of the world's most prominent cricket stars are slated to play in the tournament, including Australian powerhouse David Warner and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

They will be joined by West Indian legends like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell, who will bring their all-round abilities to the tournament.

The league will also feature some more talents from the previous seasons, including Sikandar Raza, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Other key retained players include, Kusal Mendis and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
Follow Us On