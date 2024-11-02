Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: 5th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024. Match will start on 02 Nov 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Gahanga Cricket Stadium 2, Kigali
Rwanda Women squad -
Clarisse Uwase, Georgette Ingabire, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Alice Ikuzwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zuluphati Umutoniwase, Zurufat Ishimwe
Kenya Women squad -
Janet Nthenya, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Ann Wanjira, Esther Wachira, Lavendah Idambo, Queentor Abel, Charity Muthoni, Zainab Hamisi, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo, Jemimah Ndanu, Judith Ogolla, Kelvia Ogola...Read More
Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Match Details
5th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 between Rwanda Women and Kenya Women to be held at Gahanga Cricket Stadium 2, Kigali at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.