Sanath Jayasuriya stops Virat Kohli during post-match handshake, has intense chat in wake of DRS incident during 2nd ODI

For the first time since December 1997, India have failed to clinch victory in a bilateral series against Sri Lanka after the Islanders stunned the two-time world champions in the second ODI match of the three-game contest in Colombo on Sunday. Jeffrey Vandersay, who only made the playing XI for Sri Lanka after Wanindu Hasaranga incurred a hamstring injury, picked a record six-wicket haul to fold India for 208 in their chase of 241 to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. The win by 32 runs came just a day after Sri Lanka spinners forced a dramatic draw against India in the first ODI. Sanath Jayasuriya with Virat Kohli after the end of 2nd ODI in Colombo

During India's chase, former captain Virat Kohli was involved in a DRS incident in the 15th over of the innings. In the final ball, Kohli looked to work the offbreak from Akila Dananjaya down the leg side off the back foot, but the ball beat the inside edge and struck his pads. The home team broke into a loud appeal, and the umpire did not hesitate to concur as he raised his finger. But Kohli opted for a review, and the UltraEdge showed that there was a spike when the ball was close to the bat, which was enough for TV umpire Wilson to overturn the call.

Neither Kohli nor the Sri Lanka players could believe the DRS result, but while the former burst into laughter, the home team was shocked as Kusal Mendis removed his helmet and threw it on the ground in disappointment, while captain Charith Asalanka made his displeasure known to on-field umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri. Interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya was not happy with the call as he was spotted having an animated discussion with the reserve umpire.

Later, after the end of the match, as Kohli approached the Sri Lankan unit for the customary post-match handshake, he was stopped by Jayasuriya. The two had a small intense chat before both patted each other's shoulder and move on.

India captain Rohit Sharma, just like in the opening game of the series, laid the foundation of the chase with his fiery 44-ball 64, while stitching a 97-run stand alongside opener Shubman Gill, but Vandersay inflicted a horror collapse for India single-handedly as he picked six wickets in a space of just 58 balls to leave India reeling at 147 for six in 23.1 overs.

Axar Patel did look to revive India's innings with his run-a-ball 44, but lacked support as Asalanka picked successive wickets to expose the lower order, which eventually crumbled under pressure.

India will face Sri Lanka in a do-or-die third ODI game in Colombo on Tuesday.