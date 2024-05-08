‘Sanju Samson got us worried…’: After backlash, DC owner Parth Jindal reveals reason behind animated celebration

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner, Parth Jindal let his emotions flow during his side's IPL 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals. Sitting at the Arunj Jaitely Stadium stands, Jindal was seen breaking into wild celebrations when RR captain Sanju Samson was given out. It was a match-changing moment in the game and a controversial one, too. Parth Jindal's reaction when Sanju Samson was talking with the umpires

It happened in the 16th over of the RR chase. DC pacer Mukesh Kumar bowled a slower one, which Samson flat batted towards long-on, where Shai Hope was stationed. The West Indies batter took a few quick steps and held on to a sharp catch, but he came dangerously close to the boundary cushions while completing the catch.

The decision was sent upstairs. Third umpire Michael Gough made a quick decision in favour of DC, much to the dismay of Samson. The RR captain charged towards the on-field umpires and had a heated discussion. At that point, the cameras panned towards Jindal, who was seen making animated hand gestures at Samson.

Was Sanju Samson out?

Parth Jindal reveals reasons behind animated celebration

The reaction of the DC co-owner went viral. Netizens also criticised him for his outbursts. But after the match, Jindal was in a different mood. He was all smiles during a discussion with Samson and RR owner Manoj Badale.

"Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," DC captioned the post.

Quoting the tweet, Jindal said he was "extremely worried" when Samson was going all guns blazing and that is exactly why his animated reaction came out when the RR captain was dismissed.

"Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the Kotla - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out! Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys!" Jindal wrote on X.

Samson's wicket changed the entire complexion of the match. When the wicketkeeper-batter got out after smashing 86 off 46 balls with six sixes and eight boundaries, the wheels came off from Rajasthan’s run-chase. They lost five wickets for 39 runs as left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2-25) struck twice in one over and sealed the game for the home team. The visitors finished at 201-8 for their third loss this season.

Rajasthan has 16 points and stayed at No. 2 on net run-rate behind table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi with 12 points is tied with three other teams — Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants — as race for the playoffs gets tight.