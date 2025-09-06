Sanju Samson’s arrival brings rare emotion out of Gautam Gambhir; Jasprit Bumrah then…: India’s XI takes a curious turn

Sanju Samson’s international career is back under the microscope ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. Although he seemed to have settled in excellently into his role as the replacement opening batter for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is, there has suddenly been a burst of questions asked of the Kerala batter. The presence of Shubman Gill has suddenly placed that position in jeopardy. Gautam Gambhir in conversation with Sanju Samson during a training session.

Nevertheless, there is some good news for Samson fans to celebrate, even if it is only incidental and slightly hopeful. Recent pictures and videos from the Indian Asia Cup training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai have seen Samson spending some time alongside coach Gautam Gambhir. On the eve of the Asia Cup, a strong bond seems to be forming between the pair.

In posts shared on social media platform X, Gambhir can be seen with a big smile as he talks to Samson in preparation for the eight-team tournament– a rarity for the coach, usually very intense and not prone to an easy smile, but beaming from ear to ear in these images. He was also seen walking with the wicketkeeper-batter at the close of training and involved in some discussion – a moment some fans have interpreted as a vote of confidence in Samson retaining his role as the T20I opener.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper was also seen walking arm-in-arm with Jasprit Bumrah, who is bound to lead India's bowling attack, showing the connect he has formed with the other relatively senior players in an otherwise young and fresh team.

What does Gill's inclusion say about Samson's role?

Samson had forged a strong partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, but his injuries in recent months played a spoilsport. With Gill included in the T20I squad and also named vice-captain, he is expected to play and deputise for Suryakumar Yadav with one eye on the future.

However, this has led to some theories that Samson might not be entirely out of the picture when it comes to this team, just figured in a different role within it. Samson’s ability to keep wickets serves as a big bonus, as he becomes an essential member of a team with no Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul. As such, he might be preferred to bat in the lower order, almost in a finisher role, ahead of someone who has spent more time in that position, such as wicketkeeping backup Jitesh Sharma.

Samson even played some warm-up games in Kerala, batting lower down the order, seeming to have been given the hint that this might be the role demanded of him. Whether that is the route Gautam Gambhir opts to take with him will only be discovered during India’s opener, but it is certain that with his amount of talent, Samson shouldn’t find the transition too difficult down the order.