Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel get central contracts after meeting BCCI criteria

Heroes from the recently-concluded Test series against England at home, batter Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, on Monday were inducted into BCCI's central contract after they fulfilled the criteria of playing three Tests in a current season. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel made their Test debut in recent series against England at home

When the annual retainers for the 2023/24 season was announced last month, which created quite a stir in Indian cricket with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan being dropped from the list, BCCI revealed that Sarfaraz and Jurel would only be given a central contract if they meet the criteria of playing three Test in the ongoing season. Having both made their debuts in the third match of the five-Test series against England in Rajkot, they matched the criteria after making an appearance in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala earlier this month.

Sarfaraz and Jurel have been inducted into Group C of BCCI's central contract with an annual retainership fee of INR 1 crore. Their names were ratified during BCCI Apex Council meeting which was held on Monday.

Sarfaraz, a domestic heavyweight for Mumbai, smashed three half-centuries in three matches against England, two of which came in his debut Test. Jurel, on the other hand, carved out a series-winning knock of 90 runs in the fourth Test in Ranchi, which helped India bounce back from a first-innings deficit to script a five-wicket win and subsequently claim the series with a wicket in hand. Jurel, who sparked comparisons with MS Dhoni following his efforts, was adjudged as the won the Player of the Match.

Ranji Trophy scheduling

Another major agenda at the BCCI Apex Council meeting was the Ranji Trophy calender for the next season. It was discussed that the board won't schedule any matches in the northern part of the country during December and January, when fog and bad light often play spoilsport.

While the detailed domestic calender will be announced later, the BCCI Apex Council did discuss the tentative schedule of the 2024/25.

"No decision has been taken yet but Ranji Trophy, like earlier years could start from mid or end October after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which serves as an IPL auction platform. Some states are losing crucial points in do-or-die games because of inclement weather from mid-December to mid February," a senior BCCI source told PTI.