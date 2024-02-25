 Dhruv Jurel's maiden fifty keeps India fighting, Rohit's reaction says it all | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Dhruv Jurel's maiden Test fifty keeps India's fight alive in Ranchi against England, Rohit Sharma's reaction says it all

Dhruv Jurel's maiden Test fifty keeps India's fight alive in Ranchi against England, Rohit Sharma's reaction says it all

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 25, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Dhruv Jurel scored his maiden Test fifty to keep India ticking in Ranchi against England.

Dhruv Jurel stood like a rock between England and their plans of bowling India out as the youngster struck a timely half-century to keep his team going on Day 3 against England in Ranchi. Resuming the Indian innings on 219/7, Jurel grew in confidence and Kuldeep resisted to take the total above 250. Immediately after England took the second new ball, Jurel struck a boundary down the ground off Ollie Robinson, who looked off-colour. Even Rahul Dravid applauded that stroke from the dressing room.

Dhruv Jurel in flow. (PTI)
Dhruv Jurel in flow. (PTI)

Having already impressed in his debut Test at Rajkot two days ago, scoring a 46, Jurel overtook his previous highest score and kept India live in their fight. When Jurel and Kuldeep joined hands, India trailed England by 176, and for them to have brought it down to less than 100. Special mention to Kuldeep who stood doggedly at the other end, playing the longest innings of his Test career.

Jurel and Kuldeep batted well to add 76 runs for the 8th wicket before the partnership was broke. But despite the wicket, Jurel carried on, taking a single off Tom Hartley to complete his fifty off 96 balls. Jurel celebrated the milestone with a little gesture, as Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan came together in the dressing room to applaud the 23-year-old's effort. Remember, India were tottering at 177/7 when Jurel, their last recognised pair came to bat, and over the course of the next four hours has been exceptional in his strokeplay.

India still have a long way to go in the match. On a surface that may not be spinning too much but is certainly staying low, even a lead of 50 runs can be handy for England, who will not find batting in the third innings easy. Jurel's vital innings comes as another huge positive for India, who have already benefitted with Sarfaraz Khan's twin fifties in the Rajkot Test.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On