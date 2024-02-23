India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: IND looking to break Joe Root-Ben Foakes stand
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Joe Root and Ben Foakes have helped England stage quite a remarkable turnaround on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. England lost five wickets in the first session but Root and Foakes hunkered down and ensure that the visitors go an entire session without losing a wicket for the first time in this series. England were 112/5 at Lunch but at Tea, they are 198/5. Root and Foakes kept the aggressive ‘Bazball’ style of batting in the backburner and their resistance seemed to have frustrated India with a lot of frowning faces towards the end of that session and Rohit Sharma burning their last remaining review for an LBW decision against Foakes. ...Read More
Earlier, pacer Akash Deep has made a dream debut to his Test career, taking three wickets in his first six overs and leaving England reeling after they won the toss and chose to bat. England eventually lost half their batting lineup in the first session with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taking a wicket each before Lunch.
Akash Deep replaced the rested Jasprit Bumrah and has been almost unplayable in the early part of the first session. He knocked Zak Crawley over in his second over but it turned out that he had overstepped, thus giving the batter a lifeline. He then took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope shortly thereafter and then smashed Crawley's off stump. This time, it was a legitimate delivery and Crawley had to walk. England captain Ben Stokes earlier said that spinner Rehan, who has been their highest wicket-taker thus far in this series, has gone back home for personal reasons and will not return for the rest of the series.
Ranchi plays host for the decisive fourth Test between India and England. India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win here for the hosts would mark the end of England's quest to prevent Rohit Sharma's side from winning yet another Test series at home. On the other hand if England do manage to win it, the series goes back to level-pegging at 2-2 and sets up an exciting finale in Dharamsala.
India are going to be without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with the 30-year-old having been rested in order to manage his workload. Bumrah has bowled well over 80 overs in this series and is the highest wicket-taker. Mohammed Siraj, who had been rested in the second Test, is now expected to lead the pace effort and Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep could also make his debut.
KL Rahul, who injured his thigh in the opening Test in Hyderabad, has not recovered yet but India will take heart from Sarfaraz Khan's twin fifties in his debut Test in Rajkot. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who also made his debut in Rajkot, struck a fluent 46 to prove he is no dud with the bat either.
India have been forced to hand debut caps to Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan so far because to the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too being rested for the Ranchi Test, Akash Deep could also be in line for the coveted Test spot. Additionally, Devdutt Padikkal is knocking on the doors with Patidar failing to impress in his first four innings.
Sarfaraz, though, would be an easy fit into the side for the remainder of this series thanks to the twin half-centuries he scored in his debut Test in Rajkot. His Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, has probably confirmed himself for the next few Test series at the very least. He has scored two double centuries this series and is the highest run scorer by some distance. In six innings, Jaiswal has smashed 545 runs at an average of 109.00. Ben Duckett, with 288 at 48.00, is a distant second.
Smarting from their record defeat by 434 runs in Rajkot, England have brought in seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed. The shellacking also prompted questions about England's ultra-aggressive approach, which many feel borders on recklessness. England captain Ben Stokes, who is tipped to resume bowling in this match following knee surgery last November, has brushed aside the backlash. The look of the pitch in Ranchi was a greater concern for the 32-year-old as he plots ways to keep England alive in the series.
Here are some highlights around India vs England 4th Test:
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: TEA! England 198/5 in 61 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: For the first time in this series, England go an entire session without losing a wicket. India seem to have given into the frustration a bit towards the end of the session, burning a review on an LBW appeal against Ben Foakes. Who would've thought that England's first wicketless session of this series would've come today considering how that first session went. Root is on 67 off 154, Foakes has made 28 in 108.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: FOUR! Frustration for Jadeja
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Last ball of the next over from Jadeja is guided away to the boundary off the backfoot by Root. Jadeja shouts and swipes his cap through the air in frustration. Root moves to 66 off 148, Foakes is on 28 off 96. This stand is now worth 84 runs and has absorbed 203 balls.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 196/5 in 58 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: FOUR!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ashwin drops the fourth ball of the 57th short, Root plays a classic back-foot drive through the covers and moves into the 60s.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: 52 overs done
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: What a partnership this is turning out to be for England. 67 runs in 167 balls, so very important for England at this point and, considering how this pitch is playing out, these two might just have given England a chance at a good score now.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 179/5
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: 50 for Joe Root!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: There it is! A single off the fifth ball of the 49th from Ashwin does the job for the former England captain. First one of the series for the talismanic batter as well. The Barmy Army starts belting out that song for him which is based on The Beatles' 'Hey Jude'.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 176/5
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Root stuck on 49
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Root reached 49 off the second ball of the 48th over. He had ran two off the previous ball but that went down as leg byes. Root has been pinned to the crease for about eight balls since then.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 175/5
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: FOUR!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Rare full delivery on off from Akash Deep, Foakes gets on the front foot and clips it through the in-field on the offside.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 170/5 in 46.2 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Drinks in the 2nd session
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: A whole hour without losing a wicket for England. The partnership between Root and Foakes has reached 49 in 119 balls. Root on 43 off 93, Foakes on 18 off 67. England have put Bazball in the bin for now and that has helped them keep India at bay in this second session.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 161/5 in 44 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Akash Deep from the other end
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: So both Jadeja and Ashwin have been taken off and Deep has switched ends. HE bowls the 43rd over and Foakes is on strike.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 151/5 in 42 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Kuldeep comes in at last
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma has waited 40 overs to hand Kuldeep his first over of the match. He replaces Akash Deep, a slip and short leg for the wrist spinner.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 150/5 in 41 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Root reaches 40
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Root managed to get a boundary off the fifth ball of the 38th from Akash Deep. That was the first boundary of the session. That took him to 40. This is quite an important act of resistance from England.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 150/5 in 40 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Akash Deep returns
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: He replaces Ashwin and will bowl for the first time since he took three wickets in seven overs in that first hour of play.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 135/5 in 35 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: England crawling along
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Root has hunkered down today, none of those flash sweeps and reverse sweeps and ramps from him so far. It has been classic Test batting from him and this is very, very ominious indeed for India. So far, they haven't let him score and rotate strike easily enough though. He has made 32 in 78 balls, Foakes at the other end on seven off 28.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 135/5 in 35 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ashwin's pace seems to be up
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ashwin is steadily bowling in the 90kph area and his action seems to have been slightly tweaked for that. Might be because of all that the pitch is doing here. 12 runs in this session so far for England. Foakes is on six off 18, Root on 22 off 52.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 124/5
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Spin from both ends
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ashwin bowling from the other end. Just two runs off the first ball of the session, second ball of that over. Foakes is on two off five, Root is on strike on 16 off 41.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 114/5 in 25 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: The players return
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: All right then, Ravindra Jadeja to continue the 25th over and Ben Foakes will face up. Root at the other end on 16 pff 41.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 112/5
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: England's hopes rest on Root
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: There has been none of that wide-eyed frenzied batting from Root today. He has looked much closer to the version that piled on a mountain of runs during his previous tours of India. Root is batting on 16 off 41 and one can assume that Ben Foakes will be walking out with him whenever the new session begins. He really has a task in his hands now.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: That first session...
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: That was as action-packed a session as you can ever hope to see in a Test match. More than 100 runs on the board for England but five wickets for India as well. A number of appeals, a number of reviews, and most of them successful ones. Akash Deep stands tall among all that rubble with three wickets in his maiden spell in international cricket. Tempting to say that India are well ahead in this match but the fact remains that their batters will also have to navigate this pitch whenever this England innings ends.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: LUNCH! England 112/5 in 24.1 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: The umpire calls for the end of the session after that wicket falls. What a session this has been for the Indians and signs that this Test could be a low scoring one. Lots of uneven bounce and Akash Deep made merry. The Indians push him ahead and ask him to lead them off the field.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 112/5 in 24.1 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: GONE! Now Jadeja gets Stokes!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: First ball of the 25th from Jadeja, it shoots off the pitch and smashes Stokes around the ankle. The Indians appeal, umpire gives and Stokes just walks off with a wry smile on his face. Unplayable delivery and he was as plumb as they come. England have lost have their side in the first session.
Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3 (6)
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 112/5 in 24.1 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: GONE! Ashwin breaks through!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Bairstow hit on the back leg sweeping off the very next ball, big appeal from India and the umpire shakes his head. Rohit reviews once again. No bat and it straightens enough from around the wicket for it to be three reds on ball-tracking. Just when things were starting to look good for England, Bairstow falls trying to sweep for a reason that probably even he would find difficult to explain. Extraordinarily poor shot selection there from Bairstow and he throws away a good start.
Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38 (35)
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 109/4 in 21.2 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: FOUR! 50 partnership between Bairstow and Root
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: First ball of the 22nd from Ashwin, Bairstow leans back and cuts it in front of point. That brings up the 50-run partnership between Root and Bairstow.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 109/3 in 21.1 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: 100 up for England
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Single off the last ball and that is three figures for England. Root and Bairstow are doing a good job of rebuilding this innings after that nightmarish start. Bairstow on 33 off 31, Root on 12 off 26.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 100/3 in 20 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: SIX! Bairstow with the first big shot
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Bairstow smashes the fourth ball of that over from Ashwin over midwicket. An emphatic slog sweep that silences the crowd somewhat.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 99/3 in 19.4 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ashwin into the attack
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Jadeja follows up Siraj in the 19th over and then the pacer is replaced by Ashwin for the 20th. He will be bowling to Bairstow, who has scored 23 in 26, Root managed a boundary off Jadeja and is on 11 off 25.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 89/3 in 19 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Bairstow lays into Siraj at the end of that over. He smacks the fifth ball back down the ground and then sends the last through cover. Bairstow is on 22 off 24, Root at the other end still on six off 21. Root choosing not to throw his bat around today, and that is ominous for India.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 83/3
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Some spice between Siraj and Bairstow
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Bairstow defends the first ball of the 18th back to Siraj, who picks it up and shapes up to throw it at the batter. He holds that position and stares at Bairstow, the batter stares back and a few seconds later, the Bairstow starts doing that nod which says, "Ya, that's right." Siraj wasn't too happy about Bairstow pulling out citing some movement over the sight screen in the previous over either.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 71/3
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: 15 overs gone
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Akash Deep taken off at last after bowling seven overs on the trot. His figures stand at 3/24, which is not bad at all. Siraj brought back from that end, with Jadeja bowling from the other. Bairstow is on seven off 13, Root on five off 14.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 67/3 in 15 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: GONE! Wicket No.3 for Akash!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: And he knocks Crawley over after all. The off stump had gone cartwheeling when Crawley was dismissed off that no-ball delivery from Akash Deep, this time the ball hits the top of off. It will remain a wonderful sight for the pacer though. Crawley hangs around, looking at the umpire longingly for a no-ball and for a second, the Indians are worried as well. Then the umpire confirms that he is indeed out and so Crawley has to walk.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: OUT! Two wickets in 3 balls for Akash Deep!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope gone for a duck, one brings two for Akash Deep! Pope is beaten off the fourth ball which raps his pads. India appeal, umpire shakes his head but Jurel runs to Rohit urging him to take the review. The Indian captain does so. Three reds and Akash Deep has two wickets in three.
Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0 (2)
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 47/2
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: GONE! Akash Deep gets his maiden wicket now
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Edged and gone! On the good length from Akash Deep, he has been hitting that area with metronomic accuracy, Duckett takes a prod at it. It nips away, outside edge and the wicketkeeper's gloves. No no ball this time, Duckett has to go.
Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 11 (21)
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 47/1 in 9.2 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Close call for Duckett!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Umpire's call, which Ben Stokes had said should be done away after England lost the last Test by a record margin, has saved Ben Duckett here. Big shout from the Indians off the fifth ball of the ninth by Ravindra Jadeja. Umpire shakes his head and Rohit goes upstairs. It is umpire's call on impact and on stumps.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: SIX! Crawley makes it 4, 4, 4, 6
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: That is 19 runs off that over. He seemed to be struggling all the way until these last four balls. Third ball of the seventh over is driven by Crawley between Siraj and the mid-off fielder. Then Siraj goes a little too straight and Crawley clips it past mid-on. The fifth ball is a gift from Siraj, overpitched and straight and Crawley flicks it through square leg. Then Crawley smashes the last ball back over the bowler's head. He has suddenly raced to 32 off as many at the end of that over.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 37/0 in 7 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: HAT-TRICK OF FOURS!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Now then, Crawley has taken Siraj to the cleaners in the seventh over.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: 4 overs gone
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Akash Deep gets the next ball to seam back in but it goes off the inner half of Crawley's bat and he gets off strike. What an over that was from the debutant and he hands back the ball to the umpire with an understandably grumpy face.
IND vs ENG Live Score: England 9/0 in 4 overs
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: WICKETS FLYING BUT NO BALL!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Akash Deep is over the moon as the stump goes cartwheeling off the fifth ball of his second over. Just a fantastic delivery that. But the umpire asks Crawley to wait and then that dreaded buzzer goes off. Akash Deep had overstepped. He has to walk back to his mark to bowl that one again. No maiden Test wicket yet.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Impressive first over from Akash Deep
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: His pace remained in the late 130s and Jurel had to make quite a brilliant take off the third ball, which flew down the leg side of Duckett. Just two runs off that over.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Crawley survives the first over
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Siraj beat Crawley with an outswinger second ball. Then he seems to have hit a crack as the ball climbed up to Crawley suddenly and hits him on the glove. Siraj then beats Crawley with yet another outswinger. A maiden to start with and Akash Deep now comes in for the second over.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Here we go!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj bowling the first over to Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett at the other end. Two slips and a gully, here we go.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: England's opening stand
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have largely got England off to good starts in this series. Only once have one of them fallen before the opening partnership crossed 40.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: What Ben Stokes said
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Stokes says that this match is important in the context of the series considering they are 2-1 down. “The first one hour will give us an idea about how the pitch will play, but it was always going to be a bat-first track. My bowling is coming off well, it's been a long time coming. I'm happy with the way we've operated throughout the series and looking forward to more of the same,” he said.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's thoughts
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Rohit admits that he would have chosen to bat first as well. "Looks a bit dry and has some cracks, but that's the nature of the pitch here. The last two games were good for us and we'll have to play in the same way. Proud of a lot of young guys in the squad, they've taken the responsibility and have taken the challenge head-on. They are confident in their skills, moving forward it's a good thing. One change with Akash Deep making his debut," he said.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: India XI
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: News on Rehan Ahmed
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir has replaced Rehan Ahmed and Ben Stokes says that the reason for the change is that Rehan has left the tour due to personal reasons.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: TOSS TIME!
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes has won the toss and England are batting first.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Minutes away from the toss now
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes are out there in their Test blazers, they have exchanged team sheets and are now ready for the toss to take place.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Akash Deep handed his debut cap
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: It is confirmed then. Akash Deep is making his debut in place of the rested Jasprit Bumrah. Head coach Rahul Dravid handed him his debut cap and he will be the 313th player to play Test cricket for India.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: The 22-year-old Indian opener has been head and shoulders and waist above every other batter in this series. In six innings, Jaiswal has smashed 545 runs at an average of 109.00. Ben Duckett, with 288 at 48.00, is a distant second. He has batted at a strike rate of 81.10, and his 22 sixes are already the most by a batter in a bilateral Test series
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Both pacers bowled lengthy spells to captain Rohit Sharma two days before the start of the Test in the nets. Mukesh proved to be more accurate while Akash had more pace. Mukesh had a terrible outing in Visakhapatnam and if India decide to go with that as a parametre, Akash Deep could make his international debut today.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Stokes on the pitch
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes did not shy away from admitting that he doesn't really know what is going to happen in Ranchi. "I don't know, I've never seen something like that before so I have got no idea," Stokes said, when asked on how the pitch might play. "I don't know what could happen. If you looked down one side of opposite ends it just looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India. It looked green and grassy up in the changing-rooms, but then you go out there, it looked different. Very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it."