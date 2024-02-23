India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: IND looking to break Joe Root-Ben Foakes stand

India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, IND vs ENG: Joe Root and Ben Foakes have helped England stage quite a remarkable turnaround on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. England lost five wickets in the first session but Root and Foakes hunkered down and ensure that the visitors go an entire session without losing a wicket for the first time in this series. England were 112/5 at Lunch but at Tea, they are 198/5. Root and Foakes kept the aggressive ‘Bazball’ style of batting in the backburner and their resistance seemed to have frustrated India with a lot of frowning faces towards the end of that session and Rohit Sharma burning their last remaining review for an LBW decision against Foakes. ...Read More

Earlier, pacer Akash Deep has made a dream debut to his Test career, taking three wickets in his first six overs and leaving England reeling after they won the toss and chose to bat. England eventually lost half their batting lineup in the first session with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taking a wicket each before Lunch.

Akash Deep replaced the rested Jasprit Bumrah and has been almost unplayable in the early part of the first session. He knocked Zak Crawley over in his second over but it turned out that he had overstepped, thus giving the batter a lifeline. He then took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope shortly thereafter and then smashed Crawley's off stump. This time, it was a legitimate delivery and Crawley had to walk. England captain Ben Stokes earlier said that spinner Rehan, who has been their highest wicket-taker thus far in this series, has gone back home for personal reasons and will not return for the rest of the series.

Ranchi plays host for the decisive fourth Test between India and England. India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win here for the hosts would mark the end of England's quest to prevent Rohit Sharma's side from winning yet another Test series at home. On the other hand if England do manage to win it, the series goes back to level-pegging at 2-2 and sets up an exciting finale in Dharamsala.

India are going to be without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with the 30-year-old having been rested in order to manage his workload. Bumrah has bowled well over 80 overs in this series and is the highest wicket-taker. Mohammed Siraj, who had been rested in the second Test, is now expected to lead the pace effort and Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep could also make his debut.

KL Rahul, who injured his thigh in the opening Test in Hyderabad, has not recovered yet but India will take heart from Sarfaraz Khan's twin fifties in his debut Test in Rajkot. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who also made his debut in Rajkot, struck a fluent 46 to prove he is no dud with the bat either.

India have been forced to hand debut caps to Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan so far because to the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too being rested for the Ranchi Test, Akash Deep could also be in line for the coveted Test spot. Additionally, Devdutt Padikkal is knocking on the doors with Patidar failing to impress in his first four innings.

Sarfaraz, though, would be an easy fit into the side for the remainder of this series thanks to the twin half-centuries he scored in his debut Test in Rajkot. His Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, has probably confirmed himself for the next few Test series at the very least. He has scored two double centuries this series and is the highest run scorer by some distance. In six innings, Jaiswal has smashed 545 runs at an average of 109.00. Ben Duckett, with 288 at 48.00, is a distant second.

Smarting from their record defeat by 434 runs in Rajkot, England have brought in seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed. The shellacking also prompted questions about England's ultra-aggressive approach, which many feel borders on recklessness. England captain Ben Stokes, who is tipped to resume bowling in this match following knee surgery last November, has brushed aside the backlash. The look of the pitch in Ranchi was a greater concern for the 32-year-old as he plots ways to keep England alive in the series.

Here are some highlights around India vs England 4th Test:

- Joe Root and Ben Foakes ensured that England don't lose a single wicket throughout the second session after losing five in the first

- Joe Root and Ben Foakes' partnership stood at 86 off 221 at the end of the second session

- Root scored his first half-century of the series

- Akash Deep took three wickets in a fiery seven-over opening spell

- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped away towards the end of the first session

- England were 112/5 in 24.1 overs at Lunch

- England have brought in Ollie Robinson for the first time in the series

- India could be without Jasprit Bumrah

- Akash Deep is in line to make his international debut

- India could seal a series victory if they win the Ranchi Test