Watch: Sarfaraz retires hurt after copping heavy blow on helmet, Pakistan use Rizwan as concussion substitute vs SL

Babar Azam's Pakistan side suffered a setback on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka as ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was retired hurt in the afternoon session. Sarfaraz was hit on the helmet by Asitha Fernando, who bowled a bouncer and forced the Pakistan batter to have a mandatory concussion check. Sarfaraz, who underwent a concussion test during the innings, continued batting for another five overs. The senior batter copped the heavy on the very first ball of the afternoon session on Wednesday. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka(AFP-Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

The ex-Pakistani skipper tried ducking the bouncer but the ball hit him on the back of the head. The veteran gloveman of the Green Army is under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel. Sarfaraz was visibly unwell and after a long conversation with the physio, the wicketkeeper batter decided to walk off the field. Sarfaraz had called up Pakistan physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon after batting for five overs. He struck three boundaries in the period before paving the way for Mohammad Rizwan, who became his concussion substitution in the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz scored 14 off 22 balls in 2nd Test

"Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management's request for the substitution," the PCB said in a statement. "Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel," the PCB added.

Rizwan had kept Sarfaraz out of the Pakistani Test XI for a few years before his poor run of form opened the doors for the ex-Pakistan captain to make a stunning comeback. Sarfaraz sealed his place in the Test side after the New Zealand series. He had registered noteworthy scores of 6, 53, 78 and 118 in the two Tests. The 36-year-old has played 53 Test matches for Pakistan. Sarfaraz's teammate Rizwan is not Pakistan's first concussion substitution in international cricket. Earlier, Kamran Ghulam replaced Haris Sohail in the third ODI against New Zealand in January. Talking about the 2nd Test, Abdullah Shafique's double ton guided Pakistan to 563-5 in 132 overs at Stumps Day 3.

