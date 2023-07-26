‘Best of Luck to Dream 11 team’: Twitter furious over India's new ODI jersey for West Indies series

After outclassing the West Indies in their first assignment of the ICC World Test Championship season 2023-2025, Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim to complete a famous double over the Men from the Caribbean. Hosts West Indies will meet India in the curtain-raiser of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series on Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Gearing up for the West Indies ODIs, members of the Indian team posed in their new jerseys. Members of the Indian team posed in their new jerseys ahead of ODI series(BCCI-ANI)

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, Team India stars Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen wearing India's new Adidas jersey sponsored by Dream11. While some fans were pleased to see their favourite players donning Indian colours, others were simply upset with the positioning of the sponsor logo on the new jersey.

'Best of Luck to Dream 11 team'

"The font of Dream 11 looks way too huge.. It should have been smaller," a fan said in his tweet. "That Dream11 is not looking good. Could have been placed elsewhere on the T-shirt. The test match Tshirt was really amazing where INDIA was predominant….," one fan wrote. "Best of Luck to Dream 11 team," another fan added.

India have recalled power-hitter Sanju Samson for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. While Samson is one of two wicketkeepers named for the West Indies series, the visitors have also picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and uncapped Mukesh Kumar in India's 17-man squad. Pacer Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack of the Men In Blue as the BCCI has rested senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the entire tour. India will also play a five-match T20I series against the West Indies after the ODIs.

India'S ODI squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

