SA’s bench proves too strong for Zim

New Delhi: South Africa, already qualified for the semi-finals, was keen not only to extend their unbeaten run but also to test their bench strength against Zimbabwe in their final Super Eights game. And with a five-wicket win in their last match before the semi-final against New Zealand in Kolkata, they did exactly that. South Africa defeated Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. (PTI)

On match eve, batting coach Ashwell Prince had spoken about giving an opportunity to players who hadn’t been playing regularly. Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje and George Linde – the guys coming in for Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj – provided a glimpse of what they had to offer should the team need their services in the all-important games to follow.

Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers with 2/21 while Nortje picked up 1/29. Linde also had a good outing, having picked up 1/22 and an unbeaten 30 with the bat.

“We don’t have wrist spinners or mystery spinners but we have always had fast bowlers. So we have focused on what yorkers, change ups, pace to bowl. And it has kind of worked out for us. We have added subtleties to the armoury. Today was about managing guys, we hope they run well after the rest (to Jansen, Rabada, Maharaj),”South Africa coach Shukri Conrad told reporters after the match.

Chasing 154, a rare top-order failure saw in-form Aiden Markram (4) and the explosive Quinton de Kock (0) depart early but it was an opportunity for the middle-order to step up. Zimbabwe kept chipping away with wickets but South Africa’s firepower proved to be enough for SA to coast to a win.

Crucial partnerships in the middle order involving Dewald Brevis (42), David Miller (22), Tristan Stubbs (21*) and George Linde (30*) ensured South Africa completed the chase in 17.5 overs.

After finding success in Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe’s India-leg did not go according to plans – losing games against both India and South Africa. The ever-consistent Sikandar Raza ensured that his last outing in the tournament was a memorable one as he put up an all-round show with a 73 off 43 and a 3/29 with the ball.

Earlier in the match, Zimbabwe’s batters struggled to get going. Maphaka started proceedings with the dismissal of Tadiwanashe Marumani (7) and Brian Bennett was dismissed by Nortje. Raza played a magnificient knock, scoring 73 off 43 comprising eight fours and four sixes, to keep Zimbabwe a fighting chance. But losing partners on the other end did not help their case and they finished with 153/7.

“My immediate reflection is that I shouldn’t be here. I’ve never got a man of the match for losing the game, but I just think I can hold my head high,” said player of the match Raza.

“If we can have more games, especially away. The lessons that you get while playing away from home are far more valuable. Our growth will be much faster if we have more teams touring and we travel as well… not much time with the World Cup next year,” signed off Raza after the end of their campaign.