Saurabh Netravalkar reveals Virat Kohli's gesture after 'emotional' wicket during India vs USA T20 World Cup game

It has been a T20 World Cup campaign to remember for Saurabh Netravalkar. The former Mumbai cricketer who became a coder for Orcale, not only held his nerves in the Super Over to help the USA script their biggest-ever international win in beating Pakistan, but also picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the new ball on Wednesday in the match against India in New York. Although the co-hosts suffered a heartbreaking loss in that match against India, for Netravalkar, Kohli's wicket will forever remain memorable. United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket (PTI)

In the chase of 111 at the Nassau County International Stadium, India lost both their openers in the first 14 deliveries for just 10 runs. Netravalkar dismissed Kohli in the second ball of the innings, for a golden duck, the first of its kind for the former India captain in World Cup history, before getting rid of Rohit in the third over.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"I am just happy that I can pursue both my passions. It is all happening very fast and I am in the process of digesting it. These last two games were really high-profile. It was an emotional moment to get Virat's wicket. I was looking to hit off-stump and it worked out well, he said on Wednesday in the post-match press conference.

While Netravalkar had shared the Mumbai dressing room with both Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, who later congratulated him on his performance against India as well, it was Kohli's gesture that stood out for the left-arm pacer.

"I know Surya from my U-15, U-17 days, we were talking about our dressing-room banter. I didn't know Virat personally but he did congratulate me," he said.

USA will next face Ireland on Thursday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. They currently stand second in the Group A points table after wins against Canada and Pakistan in their opening two games. A win against Paul Stirling's men would guarantee them a place in the Super Eight alongside India. They would also make it through to the next round, if the match is washed out due to rain, given the poor weather conditions in Florida all through the week.