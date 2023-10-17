News / Cricket / Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 to start at 02:00 PM
Live

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 to start at 02:00 PM

Oct 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST
OPEN APP

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start at 02:00 PM

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start on 17 Oct 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Scotland Women squad -
Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell
Ireland Women squad -
Alana Dalzell, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 between Scotland Women and Ireland Women to be held at Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Scotland Women Ireland Women Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain 2023 + 2 more

Danushka Gunathilaka's ban lifted, can return to play for Sri Lanka

cricket
Published on Oct 17, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Gunathilaka was charged with alleged sexual assault in Australia during his visit as a member of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup team in November last year.

File photo of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka(AP)
PTI |

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 to start at 02:00 PM

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start at 02:00 PM

live Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

'It'll take one bad game for India to…': Ponting cautions Rohit, Kohli

Ricky Ponting said it might take just one bad game for the pressure to rise on Team India in front of their home crowd in World Cup 2023.

India's captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 01:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Didn't your father teach you…?': Gavaskar questions Marsh; gets smashing reply

Sunil Gavaskar was left stumped after Mitchell Marsh came up with a gem of a reaction to his question for the Australia all-rounder.

Sunil Gavaskar and Mitchell Marsh in a playful mood after the match.(Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 01:01 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SA vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss delayed due to rain

South Africa vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Updates of SA vs NED encounter in Dharamsala

Live live South Africa vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023(HT Photo)
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 01:38 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score: null score after 10 overs is 56/3

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score: null at 56/3 after 10 overs, Ayush Badoni at 6 runs and Himmat Singh at 3 runs

live Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Match 27 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 01:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: null score after 8 overs is 45/6

Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: null at 45/6 after 8 overs, Ricky Bhui at 13 runs and Tripurana Vijay at 2 runs

live Andhra vs Punjab Live Score, Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 01:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Live Score: Mumbai beat Meghalaya by 9 wickets

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Live Score: Mumbai beat Meghalaya by 9 wickets

live Meghalaya vs Mumbai Live Score, Match 22 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 01:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Zampa hammers Clarke's ‘Cummins to be dropped’ claim with WhatsApp revelation

Adam Zampa rubbished Clarke's claims on Australia captain Pat Cummins losing his spot in the middle of the World Cup.

Adam Zampa talks to reporters after Australia beat Sri Lanka
cricket
Published on Oct 17, 2023 09:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Waqar raises 'fitness' question, wants Afridi to learn discipline from Bumrah

Shaheen Afridi has had a forgettable outing in the three matches that Pakistan have played thus far at the 2023 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill but he also ended up conceding 36 runs(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 17, 2023 08:52 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The script that earned T20 cricket a place at Los Angeles Olympics 2028

The 'fast and appealing' T20 format was the centrepiece as was the fact that it catered to 2.5 billion fans worldwide

Cricket will be a part of the LA Games in 2028(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket
Published on Oct 17, 2023 08:34 AM IST
ByRutvick Mehta

Warner swears at umpire in rare outburst, Doull asks ICC to take strict action

Simon Doull wanted ICC to take action against David Warner after the Australia opener was caught swearing at the umpire in a World Cup 2023 match vs Sri Lanka.

David Warner was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 10:55 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

South Africa vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Match 15: Head-to-head, form guide

South Africa face Netherlands in Match 15 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Here is their head-to-head record and form guide.

South Africa face Netherlands in their upcoming World Cup match.(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Oct 17, 2023 07:16 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Akram slammed for not stopping Malik from saying ‘Babar should quit’ on live TV

Mohammad Yousuf slammed Wasim Akram for not interrupting Shoaib Malik when the latter was suggesting that Babar Azam should quit as Pakistan captain.

Shoaib Malik has been lashed out at for his comment on Babar Azam's captaincy
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 10:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ICC reacts to Pakistan coach's controversial ‘Not World Cup but BCCI event’ take

After Mickey Arthur received criticism from various quarters for his “feels like a BCCI event and not a World Cup” remark, ICC has come up with a response.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 10:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out