Shaheen Shah Afridi's first-ball wicket vs Australia puts him alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Shaheen Shah Afridi added another milestone to his growing reputation on Tuesday, achieving a feat that places him in rare company among Pakistan's ODI captains. Leading the side in the second ODI against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the left-arm fast bowler struck with the very first delivery of the match to dismiss Alex Carey. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Alex Carey on the first ball against Australia in second ODI. (AFP)

The breakthrough gave Pakistan the ideal start. Shaheen's delivery was pitched outside the off stump and invited a shot from Carey, who could only manage an edge that crashed back onto the stumps. The wicket sparked immediate celebrations as Pakistan seized the early advantage.

Known for his ability to make an impact with the new ball, Shaheen once again showed why he remains one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in international cricket. The dismissal was significant not only for its timing but also for earning him a place in Pakistan's record books.

The wicket was significant for more than just the early breakthrough. Recently entrusted with Pakistan's ODI captaincy, Shaheen etched his name into a rare chapter of the country's cricket history by becoming only the third Pakistan skipper to take a wicket with the opening ball of an ODI innings. It was another example of the left-arm quick's ability to make an impact immediately and set the tone for his side.

Before Shaheen, only two Pakistan captains had achieved the feat, both regarded among the finest fast bowlers the game has seen. The first was Wasim Akram, who struck with the very first delivery against Zimbabwe in Karachi in December 1993, dismissing Andy Flower and giving Pakistan a dream start.

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The next captain to do so was Waqar Younis. In June 2001, during an ODI against England at Headingley, Waqar removed Marcus Trescothick with the first ball of the innings, joining Akram in an exclusive club.

More than two decades later, Shaheen has added his name alongside those legendary figures. For a bowler who has built a reputation on providing early breakthroughs, it was a fitting achievement and another milestone in his growing leadership journey.

Shaheen opts to bowl Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shaheen won the toss and opted to field first.

"We will bowl first. We want to try and get wickets and restrict them. Absolutely, my aim is the same, to get an early wicket. If not early, then come on in the middle overs, take one or two wickets, and help the team. We are playing the same team," he said at the toss.