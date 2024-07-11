Shahid Afridi's honest take after Gautam Gambhir succeeds Dravid as India head coach: ‘Have seen his interviews…’

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir and ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had an intense face-off in the 2007 encounter between India and Pakistan. The first chapter of their intense rivalry unfolded in the Kanpur game. Fined for the infamous Kanpur spat in 2007, Gambhir and Afridi remained at loggerheads for almost a decade. Afridi shared his thoughts on Gambhir's appointment (AP-ANI)

On Tuesday, Gambhir was confirmed as India's head coach by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah. The two-time World Cup winner has replaced Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the Men In Blue. Sharing his thoughts on Gambhir's appointment as India's head coach, former Pakistan skipper Afridi said that the two-time World Cup winner has earned a big opportunity.

I have seen his interviews: Afridi on Gambhir

"I think it's a big opportunity, and we need to see how he makes the most of it. I have seen his interviews, and he talks positively and is very straightforward," Afridi told Star Sports. Gambhir parted ways with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take up the top job at Team India. Gambhir was KKR's mentor in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mentored by the former KKR skipper, Shreyas Iyer and Co lifted their third title in the cash-rich league.

Gambhir's first assignment

In Dravid's final assignment as head coach, Rohit's Team India outclassed South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. With Dravid ending his coaching tenure on a high, Gambhir was tipped to become the head coach of the newly crowned World Champions. Gambhir's first assignment as head coach will be the white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka.

'Absolute honour to serve my tricolour'

"It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India," Gambhir said.