Shakib Al Hasan's bombshell 'I'm not going home' comment ahead of his final Test in Bangladesh

The uncertainty over all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's final Test refuses to die down. During the recently concluded two-match series against India, the premier Bangladesh all-rounder expressed his desire to play his final Test at home against South Africa. However, as the protests in Bangladesh show no signs of ending, Shakib Al Hasan has now said that he is unlikely to travel to Dhaka, which happens to be the venue for the upcoming first Test against South Africa. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan(AFP)

Protests are currently taking place in Dhaka because of Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh legend has been named in the team's squad for the first Test against the Proteas, which was going to be his final appearance in the longest format of the game.

However, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shakib has confirmed that he is unsure whether he will travel to the city for his final Test.

"I am not sure where I am going next, but it is almost sure that I am not going home," Shakib said.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan had expressed his concern about his safety when it came to Bangladesh. He voiced his opinion after a number of Awami League leaders were arrested on August 5, which happens to be the day Bangladesh's government effectively resigned from power after 15 years.

Shakib was also a member of parliament from his hometown in Magura. During the unrest, Shakib was also one of 147 people named in an FIR for an alleged murder, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

It is important to mention that Shakib remains in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming first Test against South Africa.

Protests against Shakib in Bangladesh

Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain has said that he has not received any instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about Shakib.

Earlier this week, selector Hannan Sarkar had said that they picked the all-rounder after receiving a green signal from the authorities.

Despite Shakib being assured of a safe passage into Bangladesh, several students started protesting his arrival on Wednesday evening. As per ESPNcricinfo, a group recognising themselves as "Mirpur Chhatro Janata" informed the BCB that they will be protesting Shakib's appearance in the stadium as well, if he goes to play his final Test in Dhaka.

As per news agency AFP, Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud has said in a statement that he had advised Shakib not to return home to "avoid untoward situations".

"I have advised Shakib not to come [to Bangladesh] to avoid any untoward circumstances. This decision was made to ensure the safety of players and to protect the country's image," Asif said.

The first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa is scheduled to begin on October 21, in Dhaka.