‘I won’t be there’: Alyssa Healy drops an update on her future after 7-time champions Australia knocked out of World Cup

It was an action-packed thriller as India emerged victorious, defeating Australia by five wickets in their Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal fixture in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. After the match, fans were also left surprised as Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy revealed that it was her final ODI World Cup outing. Going into the semis, the Aussies were unbeaten and were en route to the final, before Jemimah Rodrigues' 127* came to India's rescue. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Australia's Alyssa Healy during toss.(PTI )

Healy also dropped a costly catch when Rodrigues was on 82. She skied the ball straight in the air and Healy ended up missing a regulation catch.

‘I won’t be there': Alyssa Healy

After the match, Healy revealed that this was her final ODI World Cup match. When asked if she would be there in future ODI World Cups, she said, "I won't be there."

"That's the beauty of this next cycle - we're going to see that unfold. Obviously, there's a T20 World Cup in the middle of next year, which is really exciting for our group. But I think our one-day cricket is probably going to shift a little bit again.

“We'll learn from what we did wrong tonight. We'll grow, we'll get better. And the opportunity for some young players to get greater opportunities in this side is a really exciting thing for Australian cricket.”

"When you've seen players my age walk away from the game, it's kind of a weird experience to stand there and watch the next generation go about it," she added.

Chasing 339, India lost both their openers early as Shafali Verma departed for 10 off five balls and Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for 24 off 24 deliveries. Jemimah then stitched together a 167-run stand for the third wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur, shifting the tide in India's favour. Jemimah remained unbeaten with a knock of 127 off 134 balls, consisting of 14 fours. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet smashed 89 off 88 deliveries, packed with 10 fours and two sixes. Amanjot Singh hit the match-winning four as India reached 341/5 in 48.3 overs, winning by five wickets.

Initially, Phoebe Litchfield (119) took Australia to 338 in 49.5 overs. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) also got half-centuries. For India's bowling department, Nallapureddy Charani and Deepti Sharma bagged two-wicket hauls.