Shreyas Iyer's strong message amid uncertainty over overseas stars' return for IPL resumption: ‘Should remember this…’

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has sent a strong message to the cricket fans over the uncertainty regarding the availability of overseas stars for the resumption of the Indian Premier League 2025. The majority of overseas stars returned to their homes when the tournament was suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan conflict. A few foreign players, including Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, won't be returning to India for the remainder of the tournament. The BCCI has allowed the franchise to sign players on short-term contracts for the remainder of the league. However, they cannot be retained ahead of the 2026 season. Shreyas Iyer has been impressive with the captaincy duties at PBKS this season.(AFP)

Punjab Kings posted a video on their social media account where two guys were seen talking about uncertainty over the availability of overseas players like Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood. However, Iyer joined the two and shared a strong message about what IPL is truly about.

"The guys who you are talking about are really talented. But you should remember this is 'Indian' Premier League," Shreyas said.

Uncertainity over overseas stars for IPL resumption

Cricket South Africa has denied its players extended no-objection certificates as it wants their WTC final-bound players to stick to their original plan of returning home. The cricket board has made it clear that the players picked for the all-important clash versus Australia must return home after May 25. They will be unavailable for the playoffs and the final. It is the same case for England players. Their white ball series against the West Indies starts May 29, and it will clash with the playoffs. The ECB will call back the players picked in the squad.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, also in Australia's WTC final squad, is rehabbing a shoulder niggle in Brisbane and will rejoin Bengaluru for the knockouts. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and opening batter Travis Head will rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite the team being out of playoff contention. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on Saturday in the first game since the IPL was suspended a week ago