Shubman Gill returns for key T20 series before WC

Mumbai: Shubman Gill is close to regaining complete fitness. India’s T20I vice-captain was named in the 15-member squad on Wednesday for the five-match series against South Africa that will serve as the final round of audition before the squad for next year’s World Cup is finalised. Shubman Gill, sidelined in the Test series against South Africa due to a neck injury, is back in the squad for the T20I series against the Proteas. (PTI)

Gill’s selection comes with a “subject to fitness” tag as he recovers from the neck injury he suffered during the Kolkata Test last month. The Test captain had travelled to Guwahati to try and regain fitness for the next Test but was hopelessly short of being fully fit.

He has featured in one batting session at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and did not show any discomfort. The plan is for Gill to undergo more batting and ground conditioning sessions in the coming days before a final call is taken by Friday if he should be cleared to play the first T20I in Cuttack on Nov 9.

“It’s important to be sure that there is no relapse because that could even keep him out longer. At the moment, his rehab has gone to plan,” a BCCI official said.

Gill’s chance of taking an active part in the series is seen as bright with adequate time given for his injury to heal. The selectors have not named a backup opener. And should the batter require a few more days to be match ready, Sanju Samson would step up and partner Abhishek Sharma at the top.

Hardik is back

The other injured player returning to action is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, with no rider attached. In his first competitive match on Tuesday since injuring his quadricep in the Asia Cup in September, Pandya gave a strong account of himself, striking an unbeaten 77 in Baroda’s Mushtaq Ali Trophy tie win over Punjab. Although expensive with the ball, he fulfilled the important marker of bowling his full quota of overs. Pandya’s return pushes Nitish Reddy out of the side, without an opportunity to impress. Shivam Dube stays as the other all-rounder who can bowl pace.

Rinku Singh too loses his place in the squad with the selectors pruning its size from 16 to 15 from the Australia series. Rinku could only be picked in the rain-affected last T20I of the five-match series in Australia, where he didn’t get to bat. Being a single-skilled player, Rinku may struggle to make the World Cup squad. A lot would depend on how those picked to finish the innings in the upcoming series do. In Australia, India tried many players, from Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel and Dube, in the lower-middle order.

Wicket-keeping tussle

A key position to watch will be that of the keeper. Samson’s top-order hundreds from last year are already a distant memory with Gill having returned as opener. With the Indian think tank known to be bullish about the prospects of the Gill-Abhishek combination prospering in big matches, Samson has fallen down the pecking order. The team management has tried to give Samson opportunities in the middle order, but Jitesh appears better suited due to his finishing prowess down the order. In the middle order, India also has Tilak Varma to call upon. He makes a compelling case with his ground fielding and part-time off-spin to add to his growing stature as a clutch player with the bat.

Rishabh Pant remains a dark horse for the World Cup and could still come into contention if there are any weak links. That’s if Samson squanders any opportunities he gets in the series. Tactically, Samson is still a sound pick as someone who can act as reserve for two spots – opening as well as keeping. But having warmed the bench right through the 2024 T20 World Cup, the new CSK recruit would be desperate to break through in the India blues.

The bowling group led by Jasprit Bumrah looks settled. India’s squad for the Feb 7-March 8 World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka will be picked after the South Africa series. The same squad is expected to play the final bilateral series against New Zealand where the focus would be on identifying various strategic plays for the World Cup.