Shubman Gill's savage response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in cheeky Instagram post with Rohit Sharma

India opener Shubman Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been released from the Indian team after the end of the US leg of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Both the cricketers were part of the travelling reserves for the ICC tournament. While it was a pre-decided move from the BCCI before the team had departed for the World Cup, rumours began that Gill was only being sent back home owing to 'disciplinary issues'. However, after batting coach Vikram Rathour put the rumours to bed, Gill came up with a savage response on Instagram, which featured India captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session(PTI)

Earlier this week, Cricbuzz had reported that Gill and Avesh would not travel with the Indian team to the Caribbeans for the Super Eight stage of the tournament as the side already has an extra opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal and will not require an adequate fast bowler with the conditions set to become more spin friendly.

On Saturday, after the washed-out match between India and Canada in Florida, Rathour confirmed the same, saying that the two were only said to be with the team until the end of the group stage.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that,” Rathour said in the press conference.

Rathour's remark came amid rumours that Gill was only being sent back home owing to disciplinary issues. In fact, a report further claimed that he wasn't travelling with the Indian team during the US leg of the T20 World Cup and was rather focussing on side projects.

In a savage response to the rumours, Gill posted an Instagram story featuring India captain Rohit and his daughter Samaira, with the caption reading: "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45."

Following an unbeaten run in the group stage, where they beat Ireland, Pakistan and the USA, India qualified for the Super Eight. They will be up against Afghanistan in the opening tie in the second round of the World Cup on June 20 in Barbados.