Vikram Rathour quashes 'disciplinary issues' rumours, reveals reason for Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan's release from T20 WC

Team India's star opener Shubman Gill and bowler Avesh Khan, who are part of the four-man reserve lineup in the T20 World Cup squad, are set to be released ahead of the Super Eight stage. As the team advanced to the next round, the management has decided not to carry all four standby players. Instead, only designated finisher Rinku Singh and left-arm fast-medium bowler Khaleel Ahmed will accompany the squad for the Caribbean leg of the tournament. Shubman Gill will be released from the T20 World Cup squad alongside Avesh Khan

However, soon after it was first reported that the duo would return to India, there were rumours of disciplinary issues with Gill. Vikram Rathour, the Indian batting coach, has now quashed the speculations, stating that the decision to send Gill and Avesh back home after the Super Eight was taken before the tournament began.

Rathour stated that it was pre-decided that only two reserves would travel to the West Indies for the Super Eight stage.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that,” Rathour said in the press conference as India's final match of the group stage against Canada was abandoned due to rain.

On washout

While India missed out on crucial match practice ahead of the Super Eight stage, Rathour insisted that the decision to abandon the game was taken in the best interests of both teams. The Indian batting coach stated that players could've hurt themselves in challenging ground conditions in Lauderhill, had the match taken place.

“Some reserve players are being released Of course, that concern is always there when you play on the conditions which are not ideal. So, decision to play or not to play over with the match officials. So as a team we didn't have any say in that. But if the game had happened that would have really helped us. We were really looking forward to play a game, to play a good game of cricket,” Rathour said.

“There's always a concern when you play a game in conditions like this that some injury can happen. You're already in Super 8 and you don't want that to happen. That's the last thing you want to happen before you enter the serious part of the tournament.”