Shubman Gill's kryptonite exposed at Lord's: 'There's a way to get under his skin a little bit'

Shubman Gill is once again under fire after India’s close defeat at Lord’s, where he failed to deliver with the bat. The poor outing comes after his dominant show at Edgbaston, where he led from the front with a double century in the first innings and followed it up with another solid hundred. India's Shubman Gill failed to score big at Lord's in both innings.(Action Images via Reuters)

However, he failed to replicate the same at Lord's and scored 16 in the first innings while crumbled under pressure in chase and dismissed LBW for 6 by Brydon Carse.

The Lord’s Test brought out a fiery side of Gill, who lost his cool at Zak Crawley late on Day 4. Frustrated by Crawley’s attempts to delay play and avoid facing another over before stumps, Gill lashed out during a heated exchange, even using a few explicit words in the moment.

However, when Gill came out to bat, the English players didn’t hold back, giving it right back to him. Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy even remarked that England had successfully gotten under the Indian skipper’s skin.

“I read some stuff about when teams go hard at (Shubman) Gill, it can rattle him a little bit. So if England have got even half a sniff at that, then that's exactly what's going to happen, knowing how successful he was in those first two Test matches, there's a way to get under his skin a little bit,” Healy said on Willow Talk Podcast.

Healy shared her thoughts on the fiery exchange involving Shubman Gill, noting that it’s typical for teams to go after the opposition captain early. She pointed out that if England detected any signs of weakness in Gill—either mentally or in his game—they wouldn’t hesitate to press harder and capitalise.

“Teams generally go hard at the skipper. If you can get the skipper cheaply or get under their skin and rattle a few cages in that regard then you feel you are on your way. So if England even sniff even a little bit of weakness there, they'll ram that home. They'll go hard,” he added.

India expected to make changes in playing XI for fourth Test

India might be forced to make some changes to their playing XI for the next Test to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, England have brought back spinner Liam Dawson for the fourth Test against India, following Shoaib Bashir’s injury-enforced exit from the remainder of the series. Dawson, who last played a Test match eight years ago, is now in contention for a surprise return to the national side at Old Trafford.