 Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:15 AM | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:15 AM
Live

Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:15 AM

Jan 26, 2024 07:14 AM IST
OPEN APP

Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 08:15 AM

Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 08:15 AM
Venue : SICA Ground, Rangpo, Sikkim

Sikkim squad -
Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur ...Read More Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Sandeep
Nagaland squad -
Rongsen Jonathan, Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Joshua Ozukum, Nagaho Chishi, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Vishal Sahani, Sumit Kumar, Yugandhar Singh, Chopise Hopongkyu, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Nzanthung Mozhui, Sepichem Jingru, Tahmeed Rahman

Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score, Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024
Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score, Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2024 07:14 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Sikkim vs Nagaland Match Details
    Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Sikkim and Nagaland to be held at SICA Ground, Rangpo, Sikkim at 08:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Sikkim Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On