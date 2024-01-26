Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:15 AM

Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 08:15 AM

Venue : SICA Ground, Rangpo, Sikkim



Sikkim squad -

Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur ...Read More Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Sandeep

Nagaland squad -

Rongsen Jonathan, Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Joshua Ozukum, Nagaho Chishi, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Vishal Sahani, Sumit Kumar, Yugandhar Singh, Chopise Hopongkyu, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Nzanthung Mozhui, Sepichem Jingru, Tahmeed Rahman

Sikkim vs Nagaland Live Score, Match 58 of Ranji Trophy, 2024