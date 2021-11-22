SL vs WI: Dhananjaya de Silva gets out hit-wicket as he tries to save himself from getting bowled - VIDEO

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva got out in one of the rarest fashion as he knocked the bails off the stump with his bat while trying to save the ball from bouncing back on the wickets.

The all-rounder's stay in the middle was brought to an end by Shannon Gabriel on 61(95) as Sri Lanka piled a gigantic 386 runs in their first innings in the ongoing Test against West Indies against Galle.

De Silva, who stood firm in the middle, punched the ball back on the pitch but the bounce and extra pace generated by Gabriel seemed to do the trick as it came back towards the stumps. The batter trying to intercept the movement of the ball used his bat to change it's direction. However, in the process the ball first hit the edge of his bat and continued moving towards on the stump. In the second attempt to move the ball out of the way he hit the leg stump, following which he covered his face in disbelief.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

🏏 Hit wicket doesn't tell the full story.



🤯 What a way to get out for Dhananjaya de Silva.pic.twitter.com/DJ6jBt96nB — PEAK (@ThePeakSA) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, leading the team from the front skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scored 147 off 300 balls. Apart from him opener Pathum Nissanka, De Silva scored fifties each. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal also added 45 runs to the team's total.

For the West Indies, Roston Chase emerged as the leading wicket-taker, picking five wickets in the innings. Jomel Warrican scalped three, while Gabriel picked two wickets from the innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON