Smriti Mandhana launches cricket academy in Dubai

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has joined hands with renowned UK-based coach Don Bhagawati to officially launch the City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha—a state-of-the-art cricket development. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana (AFP)

Designed as a high-performance hub for boys and girls across all age groups, the academy combines Don’s two decades of elite coaching experience with Smriti’s contemporary insights from the international arena. Don’s wife, a former England cricketer, also brings a wealth of experience and empathy to the mentoring process, making this academy a complete ecosystem for young talent.

“Don and his family have always welcomed me like one of their own. City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana isn’t just a training facility—it’s a place where young cricketers are encouraged to dream big, think deeply, and grow as individuals. Don and his wife truly understand both the mindset of young aspirants and the challenges of elite-level cricket. For me, this is a heartfelt way to give back to the game that’s given me everything,” Mandhana said, describing the academy's goal.

Coach Don Bhagawati, proud to see the academy take shape in Dubai, praised Smriti’s rare and timely commitment: "Smriti personifies the highest level of dedication and integrity in cricket. It's heartening to see that even while performing at the highest level, she has the desire to give back. Since the first women’s match since the 1700s, this may well be one of the first times a global icon has stepped into a grassroots leadership role while still playing. I’m incredibly proud of her, and I believe City Cricket Academy will enrich the game for generations to come."

Mandhana, recently conferred the BCCI's Best International Cricketer of the Year (Women) for the 2023–24 season,was one of the top picks ahead of the WMPL player auctions. She will play for the Ratnagiri Jets.

“I’m thrilled to join the Ratnagiri Jets family as their icon player. The franchise has demonstrated success in the MPL and a clear vision for the women’s game. I’m excited to play a part in shaping the next chapter of this journey and cannot wait to hit the ground running with my new teammates. Together, we aim to inspire and win hearts both on and off the field," she said.