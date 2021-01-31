IND USA
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addresses media personnel after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, (PTI)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, according to reports.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:34 AM IST

The president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly was released from the hospital on Sunday morning. In a statement cited by news agency PTI, the hospital officials said that Ganguly was discharged three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries.

"Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life," a senior doctor of the private hospital told the news agency.

Ganguly is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, the doctor added.

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after complaining of feeling unwell at home where he was recovering on being discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on January 7.

He had been admitted to the hospital on January 2 after complaining of “chest discomfort, heaviness of the head and a spell of dizziness while performing physical exercises in the home gymnasium,” according to a release from Woodlands then. Ganguly had a stent inserted in the right coronary artery on January 2.

On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty and Dr. Ashwin Mehta.

(With PTI inputs)

