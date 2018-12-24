Sourav Ganguly gets a special gift from FC Barcelona

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly’s love for the game of football is well-documented and on Sunday his joy knew no bounds as he was gifted a customized jersey with ‘DADA’ written on it by none other than top La Liga club FC Barcelona. Ganguly was on a visit to Nou Camp and as per information shared by La Liga on its official Facebook page, Ganguly was presented his very FC Barcelona shirt by club board member Oriol Tomas.

Ganguly had himself earlier posted photos on Twitter of his visit to Barcelona along with daughter Sana. The post read: “In Barcelona .. dad and Sana ...”

In Barcelona .. dad and Sana ... pic.twitter.com/Ic3U8KPTgs — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 22, 2018

Ganguly is also the co-owner of the Indian Super League team ATK. The team is owned by Kolkata Games and Sports Pvt. Ltd. which comprises of Ganguly, businessmen Harshavardhan Neotia, Sanjiv Goenka and Utsav Parekh. In the first three seasons, the team was also co-owned by Spanish La Liga club Atlético Madrid before Goenka bought the shares.

Coming back to cricket, Ganguly, who knows a thing or two about the way Australian media behaves, has said that India can win both the Tests and that the team has the firepower to bounce back after the reversal in Perth.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: “Lots of talk going around in media specially Australian .. watch out for india against this australia ..still two tests to go and india can win both.. don’t go too far ahead everyone @bcci”

Lots of talk going around in media specially Australian .. watch out for india against this australia ..still two tests to go and india can win both.. don’t go too far ahead everyone @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 19, 2018

Ganguly has also asked Virat Kohli and company to come up with a more aggressive plan against Nathan Lyon and aim not to give him any wickets in the upcoming matches.

“I had thought of sending a text to Kohli but I haven’t done it yet. I wanted to tell him that you shouldn’t give so many wickets to spinners outside the subcontinent. There is no doubt that Nathan Lyon is a great spinner but so were Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Graeme Swann,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India TV.

“They have shown him too much respect by defending a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Instead, I feel they should attack him more and look to build towards at least a total in excess of 300-350,” he added.

The former Indian captain was not very happy with the repeated failures of the Indian batting order and said that despite touring the side back in 2014, the batsmen have not shown any signs of improvement.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 08:34 IST