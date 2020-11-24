e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly lauds Virender Sehwag’s ‘Veeru Ki Baithak’, calls it one of the reasons behind high ratings of IPL 2020

Sourav Ganguly lauds Virender Sehwag’s ‘Veeru Ki Baithak’, calls it one of the reasons behind high ratings of IPL 2020

Fusing his witty dialogue style with expert opinions, the former Indian opener communicated his views on the teams and the players. Ganguly not only talked highly of the show but also called it one of the reasons behind the rocketing ratings of IPL 2020.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.
File image of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.(File)
         

Reacting to the latest Instagram post of former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly applauded the prior’s show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’. Sehwag’s intriguing show gained much popularity throughout the entire season of IPL 2020. In each episode, Sehwag presented his personal analysis of all pre and post-match events through his social media handles. The show became a hit in no time and netizens got glued to the unique presentation skills of Sehwag.

Fusing his witty dialogue style with expert opinions, the former Indian opener communicated his views on the teams and the players. Ganguly not only talked highly of the show but also called it one of the reasons behind the rocketing ratings of IPL 2020.

Sehwag shared his picture on Instagram on Saturday and wrote, “When nothing goes right, go left #virukafunda #chill #life”.

 

The BCCI chief commented on the post and heaped praises on Sehwag for his fitness.

“You r looking fit and handsome… one of the reasons of IPL ratings so high was becoz of Veeru ka baithak,” wrote Ganguly.

Owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, IPL 2020 was entirely arranged in UAE. The event was staged under strict bio-secure bubble with BCCI’s rigid health protocols in place. The much-anticipated tournament was expected to begin during March 2020 before it got postponed to April 15. However, in view of the expanding pandemic, the cricketing event got rescheduled indefinitely.

On September 19, IPL 2020 finally hit the floor and got winded up fortuitously on November 10. Mumbai Indians took home the prestigious trophy yet again for a record fifth time in the history of IPL. Compared to its previous season, the 2020 league saw a noticeable spike in its viewership by 28 percent. The desperate fans, who didn’t get to see any cricketing action in a while, contributed heartily in skyrocketing the views for this year’s IPL.

